Four Indians on board vessel struck at Odesa Port; Embassy shares update

MV AGN Ragnar was struck at Ukraine’s Odesa port with four Indians on board. Two are safe, while rescue efforts continue amid rising Black Sea shipping risks.





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An Indian vessel was hit passing through Odesa port. Representational Image





The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday said a merchant ship with four Indian crew members onboard was struck at the port of Odesa. While two nationals have been confirmed safe, information about the remaining two is awaited.

In a post on X, the Embassy said that search and rescue operations are being carried out. The Indian Embassy also said that it is in touch with the concerned authorities.

Also Read | 4 Indians killed after cargo ship attacked off Ukraine’s Odesa port, 1 critically injured

“Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine

cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in

cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Our Emergency contact no. – +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/2XolkORrcu — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 26, 2026

The Indian Embassy also informed about the point of contact.

“Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in, cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in Our Emergency contact no. – +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia,” it said.

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

Also Read | Russia launches large-scale ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv on eve of NATO summit, 11 injured, several residential buildings damaged

In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards.

It said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region.