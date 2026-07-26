Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider look divides MCU fans, sparks comparisons with Nicolas Cage- Check reactions

Marvel fans took to social media after Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider look surfaced online, with many comparing it to Nicolas Cage’s portrayal while others welcomed a fresh take on the supernatural anti hero.





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MCU fans react to Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider (PC: Twitter)





Marvel fans have plenty to talk about after Ryan Gosling was confirmed to play iconic Johnny Blaze, better known as Ghost Rider, in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The casting announcement has generated massive buzz online, with social media users comparing Gosling’s version to Nicolas Cage‘s memorable portrayal from the original films. While many welcomed the fresh casting choice, others questioned whether anyone could replace Cage as the iconic antihero. The discussion has quickly become one of the biggest entertainment trends, with fans sharing contrasting opinions about the future of Ghost Rider in the MCU.

Ryan Gosling officially takes over as Ghost Rider

The announcement was made by director Shawn Levy, who is reuniting with Ryan Gosling after working together on Star Wars: Starfighter. Levy is also known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, making the reveal even more exciting for Marvel fans.

Speaking during the announcement, Gosling shared his enthusiasm for the role. “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.” His statement immediately went viral as fans began imagining what his version of Johnny Blaze would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MCU fans remain divided over the casting

The internet was quick to react, and opinions were far from unanimous. While many praised Gosling as an exciting choice, others admitted they still associate Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage. One fan asked on X, “Ryan Gosling replacing Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider… Upgrade or downgrade?” Another user defended Cage’s legacy by writing, “Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider is crazyyyyyy. No shade, I don’t think Nic Cage can be topped.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Another fan argued, “It’s genuinely funny when I read posts like ‘Ryan Gosling is too old to play Ghost Rider’ and then people feel nostalgic about the Nic Cage movie. That movie wasn’t good.” The mixed reactions show just how closely fans connect the character with Cage’s earlier performances.

See users reactions on Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider here

Ryan Gosling is the new Ghost Rider.

An upgrade or a downgrade from Nicolas Cage? pic.twitter.com/hVBr0GyBar — Unscripted Raw (@RealTalkChaos) July 26, 2026

Would never have pegged Ryan Gosling for Ghost Rider https://t.co/L3ozdtdqpf — thatstarwarsgirl (@thatstarwarsgrl) July 26, 2026

I called it a few days ago Marvel is making it happen With Ryan Gosling Ghost Rider coming in 2028, the MCU is going to have two Ghost Riders I hope we get to see them both in the new movie Agent of Shield https://t.co/XTEpqV4a4m pic.twitter.com/3CeUXzkHr5 — D’Pope (@Timothy_ose) July 26, 2026

I bet, ryan gosling is gonna cook as ghost ryder pic.twitter.com/VTOABvUQCD — Nikhil (@nikhil_exe9) July 26, 2026

He’s a good choice but I am more concerned with how the story and plot gonna be. I want them to make a serious movie like the one we had with Nicolas Cage, let’s see — Bavi (@vazbavi) July 26, 2026

Who is Johnny Blaze?

In Marvel Comics, legendary Johnny Blaze becomes Ghost Rider after making a pact with a demon to save the soul of his surrogate father. The agreement binds him to the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming him into the supernatural antihero known for his flaming skull, leather jacket and blazing motorcycle.

The character has remained one of Marvel’s most popular supernatural heroes for decades, making every casting decision a major talking point among comic book fans.

Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider still has loyal supporters

Nicolas Cage portrayed Ghost Rider in two films released in 2007 and 2012. Although both movies received mixed reviews from critics, they developed a loyal fan following over the years.

Many viewers grew up watching Cage as Johnny Blaze, which explains why several fans believe it will be difficult for another actor to step into the role. Interestingly, Cage recently returned to the comic book world through Spider-Noir, earning praise for his performance and the series’ visual style.

Ghost Rider’s box office legacy in India

The original Ghost Rider (2007) enjoyed a respectable run in Indian theatres. Released with more than 200 prints, the film was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, helping it reach a wider audience. It reportedly earned around Rs 16.02 crore in India and collected $228.7 million worldwide against a production budget of $110 million.

Its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012), also released in Indian cinemas with the added appeal of 3D screenings. Although it received mixed reviews, the film performed better across international markets than in North America and finished its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of $132.5 million against a budget of $57 million, making it a commercially viable release.