The Cockroach Janata Party has issued an ultimatum to the Central Government, alleging a breach of the agreement that ended its 37-day NEET agitation.





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CJP to Protest TOMORROW? Cockroach Janta Party warns Centre to withdraw cases or face fresh agitation | Image: ANI





CJP Protest Tomorrow? When everyone thought that the Jantar Mantar protest was over after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday issued a fresh warning to the Centre of a new protest, as early as tomorrow, over a ‘breach of agreement’ regarding no police action against the protesters.

The CJP has issued an ultimatum to the centre, alleging a breach of the agreement that ended its 37-day NEET agitation. The party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka took to X shared a post, addressing to BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, cited student detentions in Bihar, West Bengal and police raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics,” said Ashutosh Ranka.

CJP demanded immediate withdrawal of FIRs, release of detained youth, and a copy of the written agreement on legal protections by Tuesday. It warned of renewed nationwide protests otherwise.

“We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN. We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India,” added Ranka.

The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

The timing coincides with massive disruptions in Parliament, where Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs have raised the issue of police violence and AK-47 firings during student crackdowns in Bihar, demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das expressed concern over reports of students and other protesters being arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, and urged the Centre to ensure their immediate release and withdrawal of FIRs.

In a post on X, Das said, “Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth,” while asserting that the party had called off its nationwide protest after the Government of India assured that no punitive action would be taken against protesters.

“We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar,” Das said.

He added, “The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern.”

Assuring protesters of legal support, Das said, “First, we wish to assure every protestor that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1.”

He further said, “Second, we call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too.”

Das also reminded the government of providing a written guarantee. “The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July 2026,” he said.

On Saturday, Nadda and Jitendra Singh had promised the CJP that no action would be taken against protesters.

(With ANI Inputs)