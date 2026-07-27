Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh dedicates 55kg Round of 16 win against Pakistan boxer to Kargil War martyrs

Such things don’t happen very often and that’s why Jadumani Singh’s victory is so special. He will be in action for the quarter-finals tomorrow against either of Zambia or South Africa





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Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam dedicated his Commonwealth Games 2026 Round of 16 victory against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman to the martyrs and heroes of the Kargil War that took place back in 1999. Jadumani, who had made an emphatic start to the Games with a 5-0 unanimous win over local boy Aaron Cullen, has successfully secured a spot in the Men’s 55kg quarter-finals.

It was such a coincidence that Jadumani Singh’s victory came on the same day as India celebrated the 27th anniversary of the Kargil War. The day is known as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate and honor the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

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On the same day (yesterday), Jadumani Singh took on Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the last 16 stage of the Men’s 55kg category. The Army boxer looked absolutely determined to win his bout and he did so with a dominating 5-0 victory on unanimous decision.

Such things don’t happen very often and that’s why Jadumani Singh’s victory is so special. After the match, the 22-year-old dedicated his win to the Indian Army jawans who had lost their lives in Kargil War.

Jadumani, who was going through plenty of emotions, stated that he felt great after beating a Pakistani opponent and assured that he will perform even better in the quarter-finals in his bid to claim a Gold medal in Glasgow.

“I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes. I felt great winning against Pakistan. I will perform even better in the quaterfinals and secure a Gold for India,” Jadumani Singh told the media after Sumama Rehman in the Commonwealth Games Round of 16.

Jadumani Singh will now await his opponents for the quarter-finals, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. If he reaches the semi-finals, then another Bronze medal will be confirmed for India as the Commonwealth Games award both the losing semi-finalists as part of their rules.

Earlier in the event, Jadumani had secured 30-27 scores from each judges in the last 32 against Aaron Cullen. Competing in front of the home crowd at the SEC Hall in Glasgow, Cullen struggled to match Jadumani’s pace, accuracy and ring control as the Indian dictated the bout with disciplined attacking and solid defense.

Jadumani will now be hoping to carry the same form into the quarters where he will face opponents from either of Zambia or South Africa tomorrow.