Amarnath yatra pilgrims escape major tragedy in J&K’s Ganderbal as bus skids off road, crashes onto house near Sindh river; 39 injured

The condition of the injured pilgrims is yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities have also initiated efforts to ascertain the cause of the accident.





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At least 39 pilgrims returning from the annual Amarnath Yatra were injured after their bus met with an accident in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to officials, the bus was travelling through the Ganiwan area of Kangan when the driver allegedly lost control while taking a sharp bend. The vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into a house in Hariganwan.

Sharing an update on X, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to the Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner and health officials to review the condition of the injured pilgrims.

“Thirty-nine pilgrims returning after the darshan of Baba Barfani were injured in the unfortunate road accident at Ganiwan. They are undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed health officials to provide all necessary assistance and ensure the best possible medical care,” Sinha said.

The collision caused extensive damage to the house, but it also stopped the bus from plunging into the nearby Sindh River, preventing a potentially bigger tragedy. Officials said the house was empty at the time of the accident, and no residents were injured.

Most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries. Local residents, security personnel and emergency teams quickly launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment, officials said.