The Times of Bengal

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch

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The trailer of Batwara 1947 introduces a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of Partition, with Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi at the centre of a story about courage and compassion.






Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol stands as shield for Shabana Azmi amid horrors of Partition, showcases powerful tale of humanity- Watch

Sunny Deol becomes Shabana Azmi’s protector amid Partition violence (PC: Twitter)


The trailer for Batwara 1947 has been officially released by Aamir Khan Productions, offering a powerful glimpse into the horrors of Partition and the emotional struggles people faced during one of history’s most painful chapters. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in a moving tale of humanity, courage and compassion amid violence and separation.

See official trailer of Batwara 1947 here


Read more:
Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol chooses courage amid India-Pak partition

*This copy is getting updated.*



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