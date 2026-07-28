Big development in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case as CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused

In a major milestone following widespread student protests, the CBI has officially chargesheeted all 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal.





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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: In a major breakthrough for national recruitment integrity, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken decisive legal action in the medical entrance scandal. On Tuesday, federal investigators formally submitted a comprehensive chargesheet against all 13 arrested individuals involved in compromising the exam process. Submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the case file will transition on Wednesday to the newly designated Fast Track Court, an institutional setup established specifically to expedite judicial proceedings and process public examination paper leak offenses without delay

The prosecution has arraigned all 13 arrested accused in the case, namely Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.



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What are the charges against the accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?

All the accused are presently in judicial custody. According to the chargesheet, the accused have been indicted under Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. They have also been charged under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, besides Sections 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The CBI had registered the case on May 12 on a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education, alleging that confidential NEET-UG 2026 question papers were circulated on WhatsApp before the examination.

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

According to the probe agency, the investigation has uncovered an alleged nationwide network involving candidates, middlemen, coaching operators and others. The original NEET-UG 2026 examination was subsequently cancelled, and a re-examination was conducted on June 21 under heightened security arrangements. The filing of the chargesheet comes amid a series of measures announced to expedite prosecution in paper leak cases.

Also read: ‘Will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon’: CJP issues warning to govt over cases on student protestors

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on setting up fast-track courts for such offences, the Delhi High Court last week constituted a specially designated Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex to exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected cases.

(With inputs from agencies)