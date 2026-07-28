The Times of Bengal

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, Fielding coach T Dilip quits as well

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Gautam Gambhir’s assistant coach in the Indian national team set-up – Ryan ten Doeschate – has stepped down from his role with immediate effect following the Men in Blues’ back-to-back series defeats

Published: July 28, 2026, 6:24 PM IST






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Indian cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addresses a press conference at the New Chandigarh Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)


Gautam Gambhir’s assistant coach in the Indian national team set-up – Ryan ten Doeschate – has stepped down from his role with immediate effect following the Men in Blues’ back-to-back series defeats in their recent tour of the United Kingdom. It is also being reported that long-time fielding coach T Dilip has also left the national side.

More to follow…


Read more:
BIG trouble for Gautam Gambhir and Team India coaches in middle of England series, BCCI are set to take…



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