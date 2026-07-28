Who is Sharmila Dhankar? India’s first para athlete to win GOLD in para athletics

Born in Chhithroli village in Haryana, Sharmila was affected by polio at the age of two, leaving her with an impairment in her left leg





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India’s Sharmila Dhankar, left, and Shilpa K Shyla celebrate after winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the women�s shot put F57 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026.





Sharmila Dhankar scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win a gold medal, claiming the top spot in the women’s shot put F57 event on Monday.

The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81m to secure the gold and end India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games. Her victory marked a major milestone for Indian para sports and added another memorable chapter to the country’s campaign.

India’s celebrations became even bigger after compatriot Shilpa Shyla was upgraded to the bronze medal following a successful protest by the Indian contingent. Shyla had initially finished fourth despite recording a personal best throw of 7.26m.

Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi was originally placed third, but after officials reviewed the competition, her only valid attempt was ruled a foul. The decision pushed Shyla into the bronze-medal position, giving India two medals in the event. However, Nigeria is expected to challenge the ruling.

The emotional moment saw both Sharmila and Shyla celebrate together, with Shyla breaking down in tears after her bronze medal was confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharmila on her historic achievement.

“History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women’s Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” Modi wrote on X.

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The F57 category is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies or reduced muscle power. For Sharmila, the gold medal was the reward for years of hard work and an inspiring journey through personal struggles.

Sharmila Dhankar’s background

Born in Chhithroli village in Haryana, Sharmila was affected by polio at the age of two, leaving her with an impairment in her left leg. Her challenges did not end there. She was married at a young age and went through an abusive marriage before rebuilding her life with the support of her family.

A new beginning came after she married businessman Ajit Singh from Rewari. The couple has two children, and it was Ajit who encouraged her to take up para athletics in 2020 under coach Tek Chand.

Her rise in the sport was quick. Within a year of starting, she won the National Championship and established herself as one of India’s leading throwers in the F57 shot put and discus events. Earlier this year, she claimed the gold medal at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship after finishing fourth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.