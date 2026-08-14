Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1 prediction: Emraan Hashmi’s film crosses part 1’s lifetime collection in just 8 hours, earns Rs...

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit creates history, beats Awarapan’s lifetime collection – Check the earnings.





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Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 (PC – YouTube)





Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: It looks like Shivam Pandit has finally got his moment at the box officeEmraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has opened to a massive response on its first day and is on course to become the actor’s biggest openerThe film has also comfortably raced past the lifetime collection of Awarapan (2007) within just a few hours of its release.

Awarapan 2 box office update till 6 PM

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 had earned Rs 12.05 crore net in India by 6 PM on FridayThe film is currently playing across 6,671 shows and has recorded an India gross collection of around Rs 14.22 crore so farThe final day 1 figures are yet to be reported.

The 2007 original Awarapan had earned only Rs 7.76 crore net during its entire theatrical runThe sequel crossed that figure in approximately eight hours, marking a remarkable turnaround for the franchise.

The film’s strong pace also puts it on track for one of the biggest Bollywood openings of 2026It has performed ahead of Batwara 1947, which released on the same day, August 14.

Emraan Hashmi set for his biggest opener

The response to Awarapan 2 has also created a new record for Emraan HashmiThe film has reportedly been selling more than 20,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow, despite not being led by a conventional superstarIf the pace continues, Awarapan 2 could potentially touch the Rs 20 crore mark on Day 1, making it Emraan’s biggest opening of his career.

Before this, his highest opening-day collections came from Baadshaho, which earned Rs 12.60 crore in 2017. Raaz 2 had opened with Rs 10.35 crore in 2012. In comparison, the first Awarapan had opened at just Rs 79 lakh and collected Rs 2.88 crore during its first weekend.

About Awarapan 2

Shivam Pandit returns to the world of crime, where he must confront his past and fight for redemptionAs love, relationships and conflicts grow stronger, every decision pushes him closer to a life-changing sacrificeDirected by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam PanditThe film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky.

The sequel has received mixed-to-positive responses, with Emraan’s performance, emotional moments and the overall tone emerging as some of its biggest talking points.

India.com reviews Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 brings back the magic of love, pain and redemption with convictionIt may not be as impactful as the original, but Emraan makes sure that the legacy of Shivam Pandit remains intactFor Emraan Hashmi fans, Shivam Pandit fans and anyone who still has Tera Mera Rishta on their playlist, this comeback is worth watchingRead the full review.