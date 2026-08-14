Awarapan 2: Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid revives ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ with 2.0, says ‘You kept it alive....'

Awarapan may not have worked at the box office when it released in 2007, but its music went on to live far beyond the filmSongs like “Tera Mera Rishta” and “Toh Phir Aao”, sung by Pakistani





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Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid releases Tera Mera Rishta 2.0 (PC-Instagram)





Awarapan may not have worked at the box office when it released in 2007, but its music went on to live far beyond the filmSongs like “Tera Mera Rishta” and “Toh Phir Aao”, sung by Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, became an important part of the film’s cult statusNow, 19 years later, Mustafa has brought back the magic of one of those songs with a new version. As Awarapan 2 arrived in theatres, Mustafa Zahid released “Tera Mera Rishta 2.0” as a standalone track.

Zahid was not officially part of the sequel’s soundtrack, with the current political tensions between India and Pakistan reportedly being a factorHowever, the original songs have been retained in the sequel with new versions and tweaks. Mustafa had earlier reacted to the Awarapan 2 teaser and trailer, particularly to the use of the original songsReports later suggested that he had collaborated with the makers for a separate version of “Tera Mera Rishta”.

Now, as the sequel gets a strong response at the box office, Mustafa has released his own renditionSharing the song on Instagram, he wrote, “You kept it alive all these yearsToday, I give it back to youTera Mera Rishta 2.0 – OUT NOW”.

Mustafa Zahid dropped Tera Mera Rishta 2.0 on the day of #Awarapan2 releaseThe song in his voice hits different, so much nostalgia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eykYLruxY3 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 14, 2026

Tera Mera Rishta 2.0 also carries a special message for audiences in both countriesThe video opens with the words: “Dedicated to the people of Pakistan and India who chose art beyond borders, music beyond differences, and love above all else.”



Meanwhile, the official Awarapan 2 soundtrack features two other versions of the iconic 2007 track — “Tera Mera Rishta Continues” and “Tera Mera Rishta – New Version”These versions are sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, with music recreated by Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.



For fans who have carried the original Awarapan soundtrack with them for nearly two decades, Mustafa Zahid’s new version brings back a familiar emotion at a time when the iconic love story has returned to the big screen.