Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1 prediction: Sunny Deol’s film struggles against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2; earns only Rs...

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s partition drama is off to a slow start, earns only Rs… till 7PMWhereas, Emraan Hashmi’s film Awarapan 2 takes the leadcheck te earnigs in detail.





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Batwara 1947 box office collection (PC-Instagram)





Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1: The box office battle between Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has clearly tilted in favour of the latter on the opening dayWhile Awarapan 2 has witnessed strong audience response and several houseful shows, Batwara 1947 has had a comparatively slow startThe Partition drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has earned Rs 2.97 crore net in India by 7 PM on Friday, according to SacnilkThe final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1 till 7 PM

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 2.97 crore net in India by 7 PM on its opening dayThe film is currently playing across 6,972 shows, with its India gross collection standing at around Rs 3.50 crore so farThe final Day 1 numbers are expected to be updated later.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Occupancy

The film recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 10.73% on FridayMorning shows recorded 7.54% occupancy, while the afternoon shows saw an improvement to 12.31%Evening and night occupancy figures are yet to be updated.

The film had a relatively low advance booking ahead of its releaseIts box office performance has also been affected by its clash with Awarapan 2, which has opened to a strong responseEmraan Hashmi’s comeback as Shivam Pandit has attracted audiences, with several shows reportedly running houseful.

All about Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of IndiaThe film stars Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza, alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Mithun Chakraborty, Rukhsar Rehman and Dia Mirza.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed AkhtarIt also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after several yearsThe duo has previously delivered films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

India.com’s review of Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 helps us remember what celebration also means – the millions of people who were rendered homeless, orphaned, and even died in PartitionTake your parentsTake your familyAnd if you can, ask them afterwards whether somebody in your family ever told them a story about 1947You may discover that Batwara isn’t as distant from us as we thinkThis is not a film asking Hindus to hate Muslims or Muslims to hate HindusIt is asking both to remember what hatred did to us onceThat is why it stays with youRead the full review.