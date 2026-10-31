Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 review A mysterious brain injury buried secrets and Kim Ji won toughest case yet

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 brings an emotional story of loss, guilt and survivalKim Ji-won’s Gye Su-jeong takes on a challenging surgery, but what she discovers inside her patient’s head changes everything





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Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 (PC: Instagram)





Some medical cases are difficult not just because of the surgery involved, but also because of the memories and emotions attached to themDoctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 brings exactly that kind of story, giving viewers one of the most emotional moments of the Korean medical drama so farKim Ji-won as Gye Su-jeong / Doctor X once again proves that she is not someone who backs away from a complicated case, even when the odds are against herHowever, this episode is not just about a surgeon’s skills or another successful operationIt explores the pain of a man who has spent decades living with a traumatic memory and the guilt of surviving when someone he loved did notThe final revelation makes Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 very heart-touching and emotional.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 review: Gye Su-jeong takes on a high-risk surgery

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 continues the story of Oh Sang-beom (Ha Seong-gwang), who has been living with a foreign object lodged in his head for 46 yearsInitially believed to be a bullet from the Gwangju Democratisation Movement, the object becomes the centre of attention for the hospital’s doctors and the Magnolia Society.

Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) decides to operate on Sang-beom despite the risksHowever, the patient is not entirely convinced about the procedureHe fears that removing the object could also take away the memories of his older brother, who died protecting him during the tragic events of 1980.

Su-jeong understands that this is not simply a medical problemShe has to convince Sang-beom that he deserves to live without carrying the burden of guilt for the rest of his life. The surgery eventually succeeds, but the biggest surprise comes when Su-jeong discovers that the object is not a bulletIt is actually a bone fragment belonging to Sang-beom’s older brother.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 review: What was inside Oh Sang-beom’s head?

The biggest strength of Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 is the way it handles the revelationFor 46 years, Sang-beom believed that a bullet was lodged in his headHowever, the DNA test confirms that the fragment belongs to his brother, meaning that a part of the person he lost had been with him all along.

Su-jeong eventually shares the truth with him, explaining that his brother was always with himSang-beom breaks down emotionally and says, “Brother, let’s go home now.”

It is a heartbreaking moment, especially after watching him struggle with his memories and guilt throughout the episodeHis story also reminds viewers that surviving a tragedy does not necessarily mean leaving the pain behind.

Meanwhile, the Magnolia Society’s interest in the supposed bullet exposes another side of the hospital’s politicsThe people pursuing the object seem more interested in using it as evidence than understanding the patient and his suffering.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 review: What worked and what didn’t?

Kim Ji-won once again carries the episode with her restrained performanceShe does not need dramatic speeches or exaggerated expressions to make Gye Su-jeong’s emotions clearHer determination to save Sang-beom makes the character more compelling.

Ha Seong-gwang deserves equal appreciationHis portrayal of a man struggling with decades of grief gives the episode its emotional weightThe final scene between him and Su-jeong is easily the highlight.

The episode does have a few predictable moments, particularly around the hospital’s internal power strugglesHowever, the emotional storyline makes up for themThe writing also does a good job of connecting a medical mystery with a larger human story.

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 recorded an impressive 16.5% nationwide average viewership rating in South Korea, with its peak reaching 17.5%, according to Nielsen Korea.

Doctor X Mafia in White Episode 7 review: Verdict

Doctor X: Mafia in White Episode 7 is an emotional and engaging episode that gives its central patient a meaningful storyKim Ji-won and Ha Seong-gwang make the surgery and its aftermath worth watching. The K-drama stars Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok, and Lee Jung-eun in the main roles.

Rating: 4/5