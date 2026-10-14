Emraan Hashmi escapes injury after car flips during Gunmaaster G9 shoot in Bengaluru Watch video

A behind-the-scenes video from Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 has caught attention onlineAn SUV flips in mid-air and crashes onto a van during a stunt sequence in Bengaluru, with the actor reportedly escaping without injuries.





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Emraan Hashmi (PC: Instagram)





Action sequences can make films exciting to watch, but filming them comes with its own risksEmraan Hashmi reportedly had a close call while shooting his upcoming spy thriller, Gunmaaster G9, in BengaluruA video from the set has surfaced online, showing an SUV suspended in the air before it flips and crashes onto a van parked belowThe incident reportedly took place while the team was filming a climax sequence for the upcoming film Gunmaaster G9The footage has raised concerns because the vehicle appears to fall dangerously close to the actorWhile Emraan is reported to have escaped without injuries, the makers have yet to clarify whether the incident was part of the planned stunt or an unexpected mishap.

Emraan Hashmi Escapes Injury as SUV Flips During Gunmaaster G9 Shoot

A behind-the-scenes video shared online shows crew members gathered around an outdoor filming location as preparations for a car stunt are underwayAn SUV can be seen suspended in the air with the help of a crane.

After a countdown, the SUV is jerked and flips upside down before coming down heavily onto the roof of a black van parked beneath itThe SUV suspended from the crane crashed onto a black van parked below, coming dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi’s faceFortunately, Emraan reportedly did not sustain any injuries and is safe

Watch video

JUST A FOOT AWAY! #EmraanHashmi escapes injury during #GunmaasterG9 shoot! A car flip stunt reportedly went wrong during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9 in Bengaluru, with the vehicle crashing just a foot away from his face! Thankfully, the actor escaped without any injuries #G9 #Genelia — Cinetales (@cine_tales) October 13, 2026

About Gunmaaster G9: Plot and cast

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action thriller directed by Aditya DattThe film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek SinghAccording to IMDb, the plot of film revolves around, “A man in love takes extreme measures to be with the woman he desires, facing off against a dangerous adversary.”

The first glimpse of the film introduced Emraan as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who is willing to go to extraordinary lengths for the woman he lovesThe project combines action with romance and is expected to feature several high-intensity sequences.

Gunmaaster G9 is set to release on November 27, 2026.