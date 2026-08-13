Good news for Jr NTR fans, Dragon star leaves hospital after successful shoulder surgery as KIMS shares health update

Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS after undergoing shoulder surgeryThe hospital has shared an update on the actor’s condition as he begins his recovery.





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Jr NTR leaves hospital after successful shoulder surgery (PC: Twitter)





Jr NTR fans have received a reassuring update after the actor underwent surgery for a shoulder injuryThe Telugu star was admitted to KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad for treatment and has now been discharged after the procedureThe surgery was performed on August 12 and doctors have said that it was successfulJr NTR is currently doing well and will move into the next phase of his recovery under medical supervisionHis discharge comes as a relief for fans who had been waiting for news about his conditionThe actor also thanked everyone who supported him during his treatment.

Jr NTR discharged after successful shoulder surgery

Jr NTR was discharged from KIMS Hospitals on Thursday, August 13, a day after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgeryThe procedure was carried out by a team of orthopaedic specialists led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi along with Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.

According to the hospital’s health bulletin, the surgery went well and the 43-year-old actor is recovering properlyDoctors expect him to make a full recoveryThe hospital said, “He (Jr NTR) is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery.” This means that his recovery will now involve a planned rehabilitation programme with medical professionals monitoring his progress.

We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by DrRAPurnachandra Tejaswi, and DrNithin Bejjanki. He is doing well and will now continue with a… pic.twitter.com/Klp7IAL72s — KIMS Hospitals (@kimshospitals) August 13, 2026

Jr NTR thanks fans for their support

Jr NTR also addressed his fans after the surgery and expressed gratitude for the messages and prayers he received during his treatmentThe actor on X wrote, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you.”

He further confirmed that the operation had gone successfully and thanked the doctors at KIMS for their careHe said, “The surgery was successful and I’m doing wellMy heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.” He also thanked his friends, family and fans for standing by himJr NTR added, “To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single daySee you soon!”

I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of youThe surgery was successful and I’m doing wellMy heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.

To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single daySee you soon!… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026

When did Jr NTR suffer the shoulder injury?

Jr NTR reportedly suffered the shoulder injury on July 27Doctors subsequently advised him to take complete rest for around six to eight weeksSome reports connected the injury with the shoot of his upcoming film Dragon but this has not been officially confirmed by his teamFor now the actor is expected to focus on rehabilitation before returning to his professional commitments.

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Dragon

Jr NTR’s next major release is Dragon directed by Prashanth NeelThe period action drama is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 11, 2027The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett.

NTR plays Luger, described as the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company while Anil Kapoor plays Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of India’s Narcotics BureauThe film’s first look was unveiled on May 19 ahead of NTR’s 43rd birthday.