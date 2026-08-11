Guru Randhawa extends support to Assam flood victims, donates Rs 7 lakh to build 35 homes

Guru Randhawa has stepped forward to help families affected by the floods in Assam as relief efforts continue across the state.





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Guru Randhawa pledges Rs 7 lakh for Assam flood relief (PC: Twitter)





The Assam floods have affected many families and left several people without homesAs relief work continues in the state, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has stepped forward to help those in needHe has joined hands with the Sikh Aid Foundation for a housing project that will help families rebuild their livesThe singer has donated Rs 7 lakh towards the initiative, which aims to build 35 permanent flood-proof homes in parts of Upper AssamHis contribution comes as several celebrities and content creators are also coming forward to support flood-hit communities and help them recover from the damage.

Guru Randhawa donates Rs 7 lakh for Assam flood relief

Guru Randhawa has donated Rs 7 lakh to support the construction of 35 permanent flood-proof homes in AssamThe project is being carried out with the Sikh Aid Foundation and will cover areas including Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti in Upper Assam.

The housing project is focused on long-term rehabilitation rather than only providing immediate reliefFlood victims often need food and medical supplies during a crisis but finding a safe and permanent place to live becomes an equally important challenge once the water goes down.

For Guru Randhawa this is also not his first contribution towards Assam flood reliefHe had earlier donated Rs 5 lakh to the Hello Life FoundationThe money was used to provide basic necessities such as food, clothes and medical supplies to people who had been displaced by the floods.

Other celebrities join Assam relief efforts

Guru is among several well-known names who have stepped forward to help flood-affected communities in AssamBhumi Pednekar, Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda have also contributed to relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Digital creators Abhishek Malhan and Nishchay Malhan (Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan) have also pooled resources to support people in some of the worst-hit areasTheir contributions have added to the wider relief work being carried out for families affected by the floodsThe latest housing project is particularly significant because it focuses on helping people rebuild rather than offering only short-term assistance.

Guru Randhawa faces backlash over Fine Shyt

Guru’s latest contribution comes at a time when the singer is also facing criticism over his song Fine ShytThe track was released on August 6 and its music video has attracted mixed reactions online.

The video is set in an office and features Guru as a senior professional surrounded by young female colleaguesIt begins with a disclaimer stating that all people featured are above 18 and that the video is fictionalIt also includes a warning telling viewers not to copy the moves at workDespite this disclaimer some viewers criticised the video for its portrayal of women and accused it of presenting an inappropriate image of a workplaceThe controversy has led to considerable discussion around the song.

What did Guru Randhawa say about the backlash?

Guru has appeared unfazed by the criticismOn Monday he shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desertHe wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head foreverLow-key loving the edits thoughNo bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam.”

Before this he visited the Golden Temple in AmritsarAlthough he did not directly address the controversy at the time he shared a message about faith and moving forward despite difficult situations.