Jailer 2 Thalaivar Mania goes global as Rajinikanth fans take over theatres to celebrate grand release in India and overseas Watch videos

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been released in cinemas amid huge fan excitementFrom early-morning shows in Dubai to energetic celebrations in Chennai and the USA, fans are making the film’s release a festival of their own.





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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 grand release (PC: Twitter)





Rajinikanth’s films have always brought a special kind of excitement to cinemas, and Jailer 2 is no exceptionAs the superstar returned to the big screen as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, fans turned the film’s release day into a celebration, with dancing, drum beats, fireworks, and cheers outside theatresThe excitement was not limited to Tamil Nadu or ChennaiFans overseas also joined in, proving that the Thalaivar craze goes far beyond geographical boundariesVideos from different cities are now drawing attention online, showing just how eagerly audiences had been waiting for sequel

Rajinikanth fans celebrate Jailer 2 release in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai

The first-day-first-show (FDFS) celebrations for Jailer 2 has began with a bang in Chennai, where fans gathered outside Rohini Silver Screens in Koyambedu ahead of the film’s release on October 15, 2026Videos shared online showed crowds dancing to drum beats, cheering for Rajinikanth, and celebrating outside the cinema

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans celebrate the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer 2’ by dancing enthusiastically at Rohini Silver Screens in Koyambeduhttps://t.co/K8JUhqrRSU — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fans celebrate at theatres early morning in Mumbai ahead of the release of actor Rajinikanth’s action-entertainer movie ‘Jailer 2’. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/V0AKaz8wwW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

In Mumbai, some fans performed aarti and poured milk over the actor’s posters, following traditions often seen during major Rajinikanth releasesThe celebrations also spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Salem and Madurai, where fans gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans dance and celebrate outside Rohini Theater in Koyambedu, Chennai ahead of his film Jailer 2’s release todayhttps://t.co/HdHFfIFKYd — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth perform aarti and pour milk on his poster as they gather at Rohini Theater in Koyambedu, Chennai to dance and celebrate the release of his film Jailer 2 todayhttps://t.co/l7g7oRjFQE — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth dance and celebrate the release of his film ‘Jailer 2’. A large number of Rajinikanth fans have gathered in front of the Sona Meena Theatre in Tiruchirappalli, where they are dancing, singing and celebratinghttps://t.co/JbB7QA4OIk — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

In Attur, Salem district, fans made a 30-foot cut-out of the superstar and placed a huge garland around it with the help of a craneFirecrackers added to the festive atmosphere, while special prayers were also held for the film’s success and the actor’s well-being

VIDEO | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Fans dance and celebrate as superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer 2’ releases in theatres todayVisuals from Ganga Theatre. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/FaHpsLhb32 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth gather at theatres to celebrate the release of his latest, Jailer 2, by bursting firecrackers and cutting cakeshttps://t.co/2vMiiTwbYX — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Rajinikanth fans celebrate Jailer 2 release worldwide

The excitement was just as strong outside IndiaIn Dubai, fans gathered for early-morning screenings of Jailer 2, with celebrations beginning around 2:30 am local timeSpecial shows and fan events were organised at cinemas, including VOX Cinemas and Star CinemasVideos showed fans coming together to celebrate Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen.

Jailer 2 FDFS celebration in Dubai – 3am Show

@voxcinemas #DeiraCityCenter

#DCC #Dubai #UAE #Jailer2 Waiting for Thalaivar Entry @rajinikanth

@Mohanlal

@Nelsondilpkumar

@sunpictures @anirudhofficial @iam_SJSuryah https://t.co/vU51tGxUiP — Ramesh Murugappan (@Rameshmurugap13) October 14, 2026

In the USA, fans also joined the celebrations, with groups dancing outside theatres and gathering around large cut-outs of the actorOverseas saw packed initial shows, while fans wore customised T-shirts and cheered for their favourite star

Not India, not Chennai.Humble #Jailer2 celebrations from the USA just for one man we grew up with from different generations, #Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth https://t.co/Xjek5yxvS6 — Harish (@ghghomerun) October 15, 2026

For audiences who have followed his career for years, the release of Jailer 2 was very special for all the fans

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, continuing the story of the retired prison warden introduced in the 2023 filmThe sequel features returning stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi as cameos, alongside new cast members including Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and SJ SuryahAnirudh Ravichander has composed the musicThe first film was a major box-office success, raising expectations for the sequel