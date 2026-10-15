Jailer 2 Thalaivar Mania goes global as Rajinikanth fans take over theatres to celebrate grand release in India and overseas Watch videos


Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has been released in cinemas amid huge fan excitementFrom early-morning shows in Dubai to energetic celebrations in Chennai and the USA, fans are making the film’s release a festival of their own.

Published: October 15, 2026, 12:46 PM IST






Jailer 2: Thalaivar Mania goes global as Rajinikanth fans take over theatres to celebrate grand release in India and overseas - Watch videos

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 grand release (PC: Twitter)


Rajinikanth’s films have always brought a special kind of excitement to cinemas, and Jailer 2 is no exceptionAs the superstar returned to the big screen as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, fans turned the film’s release day into a celebration, with dancing, drum beats, fireworks, and cheers outside theatresThe excitement was not limited to Tamil Nadu or ChennaiFans overseas also joined in, proving that the Thalaivar craze goes far beyond geographical boundariesVideos from different cities are now drawing attention online, showing just how eagerly audiences had been waiting for the sequel 

Rajinikanth fans celebrate Jailer 2 release in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai 

The first-day-first-show (FDFS) celebrations for Jailer 2 has began with a bang in Chennai, where fans gathered outside Rohini Silver Screens in Koyambedu ahead of the film’s release on October 15, 2026Videos shared online showed crowds dancing to drum beats, cheering for Rajinikanth, and celebrating outside the cinema 


Read more:
Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth’s swag, Hrithik Roshan’s massy cameo steals spotlight

In Mumbai, some fans performed aarti and poured milk over the actor’s posters, following traditions often seen during major Rajinikanth releasesThe celebrations also spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Salem and Madurai, where fans gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion 

In Attur, Salem district, fans made a 30-foot cut-out of the superstar and placed a huge garland around it with the help of a craneFirecrackers added to the festive atmosphere, while special prayers were also held for the film’s success and the actor’s well-being 

Rajinikanth fans celebrate Jailer 2 release worldwide  

The excitement was just as strong outside IndiaIn Dubai, fans gathered for early-morning screenings, with celebrations beginning around 2:30 am local timeSpecial shows and fan events were organised at cinemas, including VOX Cinemas and Star CinemasVideos showed fans coming together to celebrate Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen. 

In the USA, fans also joined the celebrations, with groups dancing outside theatres and gathering around large cut-outs of the actorOverseas saw packed initial shows, while fans wore customised T-shirts and cheered for their favourite star 

For audiences who have followed his career for years, the release of Jailer 2 was very special for all the fans 

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, continuing the story of the retired prison warden introduced in the 2023 filmThe sequel features returning stars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, alongside new cast members including Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and SJSuryahAnirudh Ravichander has composed the musicThe first film was a major box-office success, raising expectations for the sequel 



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