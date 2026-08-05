Jiyaa Shankar announces engagement, introduces fiancé Kaaran Dhanak with dreamy pictures

Jiyaa Shankar delighted fans by making her relationship official with a romantic engagement announcement, sharing beautiful moments with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak on social media.





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Jiyaa Shankar surprises fans with engagement announcement (PC: Instagram)





Jiyaa Shankar has shared some happy news with her fansThe actor announced her engagement to US-based businessman and entrepreneur Kaaran Dhanak through a series of romantic pictures on social mediaAlong with introducing her fiancé for the first time, Jiyaa also shared a heartfelt note about their love story and journey togetherThe engagement post quickly went viral, with fans and members of the entertainment industry congratulating the couple and wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Jiyaa Shankar reveals engagement with romantic proposal pictures

The engagement announcement came on August 5 when Jiyaa uploaded several beautiful photographs from the special momentThe proposal took place outdoors during sunset with greenery and the sea creating a stunning backdrop.

The pictures captured every stage of the proposalOne photo showed Kaaran kneeling down to propose while another captured Jiyaa reacting with surprise as she admired her engagement ringA close-up image of her oval-cut diamond ring paired with a matching diamond band also became one of the highlights of the postThe couple was also seen walking hand in hand through a garden while smiling at each other.

For the special occasion, Jiyaa chose a pastel yellow satin gown while Kaaran wore a beige embroidered shirt with white trousers, giving the celebration an elegant and intimate feel.

Jiyaa pens an emotional note for Kaaran

Along with the pictures, Jiyaa shared a heartfelt message describing how their relationship grew despite the distance between themShe wrote, “So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here.”

She continued by saying, “It wasn’t easy but somehow it still wasEvery conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like homeThis journey wasn’t easy but we chose each other every single day.”

See Jiyaa Shankar’s heartwarming post here

Who is Kaaran Dhanak?

Kaaran Dhanak is a US-based businessman and entrepreneurAlthough he has stayed away from the spotlight, Jiyaa officially introduced him to her followers by tagging his Instagram profile in the engagement postSince the announcement, many fans have been curious to know more about him as the couple begins a new chapter together.

Earlier rumours about Jiyaa’s personal life

Before revealing her engagement, Jiyaa had often been linked with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan also known as Fukra InsanTheir friendship inside the reality show and later collaboration in a music video led to dating rumours on social media.

However, Jiyaa had dismissed those reports months ago by sharing a picture with an unidentified man and writing, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!” She clarified that she was never romantically involved with AbhishekHer latest engagement announcement has now ended all speculation as she publicly introduced Kaaran Dhanak as her fiancé.

Fans celebrate the couple’s new beginning

Soon after the announcement, Jiyaa’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebritiesMany praised the couple’s beautiful proposal pictures while others appreciated the emotional note that reflected their long-distance relationship and commitment to one another.