Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she suffered two miscarriages opens up about choosing not to have children Didnt want to

Actor Nauheed Cyrusi has shared one of the most personal chapters of her life, revealing that she experienced two miscarriages before deciding not to have childrenShe also spoke about choosing animal welfare over IVF, and the societal pressure couples often face





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Nauheed Cyrusi (PC: IMDb)





For years, Nauheed Cyrusi has been asked the same question – “Why don’t you want to have kids?” While the actor and influencer is quite active on social media, she recently decided to answer this question in the most honest way possibleIn a heartfelt social media video, Nauheed spoke about the emotional losses she and her husband endured, the difficult decisions that followed and how those experiences changed the way they looked at lifeRather than letting grief define them, the couple found comfort in a different path, one that gave them a renewed sense of purposeNauheed Cyrusi’s recent revelation has resonated with many online, especially women who have faced similar struggles in silence.

Nauheed Cyrusi recalls two heartbreaking miscarriages

Nauheed Cyrusi revealed that she married Rustom Contractor in 2017 and became pregnant the following yearHowever, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage during the third month after doctors informed her that there was no heartbeat.

The actor shared that the loss was devastating, but the couple found comfort by adopting an almost-blind and almost-deaf cocker spaniel named Jojo from the SPCADuring the COVID-19 pandemic, they conceived again, but sadly, the second pregnancy also ended in a miscarriage.

She said, “We got married in 2017, and in 2018, we got pregnant with our first babyUnfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third monthThe doctor told me to go out and tell my familyWe went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn’t any heartbeat, and we ended up adopting JojoHe is our almost-blind, almost-deaf CockerWe adopted him from the SPCA.”

She further shared, “In the middle of Covid, we got pregnant with a second baby. It also ended in a miscarriageBy now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world, and please tell me you have noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in.”

Why Nauheed Cyrusi decided not to have children?

After going through two miscarriages, Nauheed Cyrusi said she and her husband realised that parenthood was not the only way to lead a meaningful lifeInstead, they chose to dedicate themselves to caring for animals and supporting animal welfare initiatives.

She also revealed that she never wanted to undergo IVF or other assisted fertility treatments, explaining that she wanted life to take its natural courseAt the same time, she shared that she has frozen her eggs in case she ever changes her mind in the future.

She explained, “Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us, and so we have been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowingImportant thing that I forgot to mention is that I did not want to do any form of IVFBecause I felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours, and I do not want to go down that roadI am well into my 40s, and I am in a different zoneHope this clears the air.”

According to the actor, she believes their purpose is to care for animals that need love and protection, and the couple has quietly been involved in such work without seeking public attention.

Nauheed Cyrusi speaks about societal pressure around motherhood

Alongside her emotional video, Nauheed Cyrusi also addressed the expectations many women face when it comes to having childrenShe said she did not owe anyone an explanation but decided to speak because many women experience similar pressure from society.

Sharing the video on social media, Nauheed wrote, “Now that my women to men ratio is finally great, i thought i’d tell you why…i don’t owe anyone this explanation but there are a LOT of women like me who must feel sooo pressured into having kids when there could be soo much more you can do with your life.”

Her message encouraged people to understand that fulfilment can come in different forms and that motherhood should remain a personal choice rather than a social expectationThe actor’s honesty has been widely appreciated online, with many praising her for opening up about miscarriage, grief, and choosing a different path without fear of judgement.