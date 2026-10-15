Prahaar movie review: Rajkummar Rao’s film is a moving tale of justice and sacrifice

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a reminder that behind every public spectacle are people who dedicate their lives to serving the systemThe film captures both the best and the worst of human nature, brought to life by the compelling performances of its stellar cast.





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Prahaar movie review (PC- Instagram)





Director: Avinash Arun

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi

Duration: 140 minutes

Rating: 4

Some tragedies leave a lasting impression that time cannot fade awayThe 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are one such tragedy where the images of the terror-stricken city are still fresh in the minds of the peopleWe all know what happened that night, but not many are aware of what followed that dreadful eventEveryone wanted revenge, but only one man wanted justice, and Prahaar is the story of that one man who took not just one terrorist to court, but avenged an entire nationThough it was a long and tiring battle, his belief in the legal system was unshakeable.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, delves into the personal crusade of a man named Ujjwal Nikam and his quest to deliver justice“Justice hurried is justice buried.” These very words of Ujjwal Nikam define the central message of the movie, which showcases that to deliver justice, sometimes it takes a lifetime of effort and not just the public outrage and thirst for a quick trial.

Helmed by Avinash Arun, the intense legal drama follows the legal proceedings of the terror attacks through the lens of Ujjwal NikamHowever, it also touches upon 1993 Bombay bombings case as wellThe film attempts to uncover the toll that such high-profile cases with huge public expectations take on people in the judiciary systemRajkummar Rao stars as Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar plays as Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist involved in the attacksWhile Sikandar Kher plays Kasab’s defence lawyer, Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani public prosecutor in India as part of a special counsel to investigate Kasab’s caseWamiqa Gabbi plays Ujjwal Nikam’s wife, Jyoti, and Ashish Vidyarthi portrays Justice MLTahiliyani.

Rajkummar Rao delivers a masterclass performance in the filmHis subtle nuances, measured mannerisms and speech, and the control he exhibits while delivering a fiery courtroom speech all add up to create the best possible version of Ujjwal Nikam without overshadowing him as one of those larger-than-life movie superheroesThe court tussles and Nikam’s closing arguments are some of the film’s strongest elements because of the actor’s powerful yet understated performanceHis performance is so amazing that at times, you forget that he is playing a character, for audience he is Ujjwal Nikam, Rao is that believable.

There is also an emotional father-son dynamic we witness in the movieUjjwal Nikam and his son Aniket, this subplot keeps the emotional and humane quotient of the movie well balancedNikam is so consumed by his quest for justice that he doesn’t have time for anything else, especially his familySo, when Aniket finishes his law studies, he joins his father on Kasab’s case, but soon he realises that he has to earn his father’s respectThe pressure of case and father-son unspoken love and respect add layers to the already intense courtroom drama that serves as the narrative backbone of the storyWhile the story is about the personal sacrifices that Nikam makes for his quest for justice, it also explores the weight of what’s actually at stake.

Lalit Prabhakar gives one of the best performances as the dreaded terrorist Ajmal KasabHis performance is chilling and gripping, he isn’t a typical movie baddie, he is trained killer, but when he finally breaks down and confesses his crimes, those moments will give you goose-bumpsOn the other hand, Sikandar Kher plays Kasab’s defence lawyer, and he keeps it subtleJaideep Ahlawat’s as the Pakistani public prosecutor has a complete arch and as always he delivers a balanced and nuanced performanceWamiqa Gabbi’s turn as Jyoti, Nikam’s wife, gives us a glimpse into the private life of the man that the public sees as a pillar of justiceAshish Vidyarthi lends his voice to Justice MLTahiliyani, who is one of the central courtroom dramatis personae .

Avinash Arun directs Prahaar in a manner that allows him to utilise the strengths of his story without needing to resort to cheap tacticsArun allows the tension between the warring sides to build up by focusing on the arguments and showcasing their strengths and weaknessesThe screenplay is sharp and gritty, and every moment resonates properlyThe court proceedings is the centre piece, and the film’s gripping tension comes from the fact that these are real-life case involving real-life peopleEven the selection of musical score fuels the on-screen drama, adding depath to the emotional impact without overwhelming the performances.

Maverick producer Dinesh Vijan has backed the film under his home banner Maddock Films, and Prahaar is definitely something new and unique for the production house known for its horror-comedy releases and light entertainers, and one must praise the maker for its authentic narrative and backing a debut directorDespite the potentially heavy subject matter, Prahaar manages to utilise the strengths of its format to present an accessible drama without getting overly serious.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is the film that serves as a constant reminder that behind every public spectacle, there are usually people who dedicate their lives to serving the systemThe film showcases the best and the worst of the people, as highlighted by the performances of its stellar castWhile Rajkummar Rao’s turn as Ujjwal Nikam takes centre stage, everyone gets a chance to display their acting chops in a drama that revolves around one of the most prominent public sagas of modern times.

Prahaar may be a movie about such a case, but the performances, especially Rao’s, are what truly highlight the central tenet of the film: that the journey of delivering justice has more value than the destination itself.