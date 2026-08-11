Vedic Maths Forum India Proposes State-Wide School Integration and Launches Innovative AI Practice Engine

By Baishali Das:– In a major move to revolutionize math education, the Vedic Maths Forum India has proposed the official inclusion of Vedic Mathematics in West Bengal’s school curriculum.

At a high-profile press conference in Kolkata today, Gaurav Tekriwal, the visionary leader behind the Vedic Maths Forum India, shared the exciting update: “We have presented a formal proposal to West Bengal’s Education Minister, Dipak BarmanOur goal is to empower students across all government-run and government-aided schools with the life-changing skills of Vedic Mathematics.”

This proven system is already transforming classrooms nationwideThe Forum highlighted that schools across Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have already successfully adopted Vedic Math to boost student confidence and calculation speeds.

Marking a historic milestone today, the Forum also proudly unveiled its cutting-edge ‘AI-Powered Vedic Maths Practice Engine’This tool brings modern innovation to an ancient science“Vedic Mathematics enables lightning-fast mental calculations using just 16 core formulas and 13 sub-formulas,” MrTekriwal explained“First published in 1965, this remarkable system was originally authored by Swami Bharati Krishna Tirtha, the legendary Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in PuriToday, we are proud to scale his legacy using artificial intelligence.”