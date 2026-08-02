Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Felicitates Over 100 NEET & JEE 2026 Toppers at the Champions of Aakash Event



In NEET 2026, AESL had 4 students in the Top 10, 18 in the Top 50, 41 in the Top 100, 138 in the Top 500, 232 in the Top 1000, 17 state toppers and 100+ city toppers.



In JEE Advanced 2026, 11 students in the Top 100 most notably being AIR 4; 26 in the Top 200; 56 in the Top 500 and 111 in the Top 1000 reflects strong and consistent performance across 15 states and Union Territories.



AESL launches its flagship scholarship exam, the much-awaited Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2026



Prominent personalities from engineering and medicine come together for two panel discussions on what it truly takes to build and lead in life after cracking JEE & NEET, giving students a grounded view of what lies ahead







Over 100 NEET and JEE toppers from across the country were felicitated today by Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) at the Champions of Aakash event, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in recognition of their performance in the two exams held in April and July 2026.

















NEET & JEE Toppers from Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) in a jubilant mood







The scale of the gathering was near-historic as around 3000 students filled the venue, creating a massive wave of shared triumphAlongside them were over 100 elite NEET and JEE Champions, a collective gathering of brilliant young minds who cracked two of the toughest competitive exams in IndiaAccompanied by their parents, the Champions were the cynosure of all eyes on an electrifying event at the event designed to honour perseverance and milestones.







The atmosphere was intensely charged as the raw energy of the students burst out in a sense of pure liberation from exam-cycle inhibitions as they were now officially future doctors and engineersThe rising adrenaline in the huge auditorium coupled with profoundly emotional response from parents brought out tears of validation and overwhelming reliefThe felicitation event transformed into a light-hearted, high-octane carnival after Sabali The Band from Pune began belting out their infectious live rhythms.







The event saw a stupendous participation of around 3000 students and more than 100 NEET and JEE Champions with parentsThe atmosphere was charged, adrenalin rising – emotion of the parents and energy of students coming out and light hearted celebration with the band, Sabali The Band from Pune.







The results reflect a remarkable demonstration of continued academic excellence: four students in the Top 10, 18 in the Top 50, 41 in the Top 100, 138 in the Top 500, 232 in the Top 1000, 17 state toppers and 30+ city toppers in NEET 2026, with Aakashians dominating results in states like Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, accounting for over 18 city toppers in the former and all the top 10 rankers in the latterAryan Gupta secured AIR 1, Upalakshya Goyal secured AIR 3, Aryan Dubey secured AIR 7, and Geetansh Sarin secured AIR 8 in NEET 2026.

















MrChandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, of AESL







In JEE Advanced 2026, 11 students in the top 100; 26 in the top 200; 56 in the top 500 and 111 in the top 1000 reflects strong and consistent performance across 15 states and Union TerritoriesMohit Shekhar Shukla secured an AIR 4, Aarav Gupta AIR 17 and Utkarsh Khokhar AIR 35.







AESL also launched the much-awaited Aakash National Talent Hunt Examination (ANTHE 2026) its flagship scholarship exam for Class V–XII and XII students, and unveiled the new ANTHE logo at the eventThe event also hosted two panel discussions on life after JEE and NEET that saw industry leaders giving a grounded view to the students.







Addressing the students, MrChandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, MD & CEO, AESL, said, “The JEE and NEET results are a reflection of the dedication and perseverance of the students, and the unwavering support of their parents and mentorsAt Aakash, our PanchTatva philosophy of Legacy, Faculty, Content, Testing & Technology, and Infrastructure, has been the constant thread behind this consistency, giving students the right academic ecosystem, personalised guidance, and learning tools that enable them to achieve their fullest potentialThe outstanding performance across national ranks, state toppers, and city toppers showcases the trust students and parents place in Aakash.”







During his address, MrChandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, said, “At Aakash, we believe that Aakash is for All, ensuring that every deserving student has access to quality education, irrespective of their financial backgroundGuided by this vision, we have awarded over Rs100 crore in scholarships, enabling more than 6,000 students to pursue their education free of costThrough over Rs700 crore in interest-free education loans, facilitated in partnership with leading financial institutions, more than 75,000 students have been able to access our coursesAdditionally, over 10,000 students from defence families and underprivileged backgrounds have benefited from our special scholarship initiatives.”







AESL’s ‘PanchTatva’ concept is a collection of five key factors that Aakash follows to repeat its success, year on year, with stunning consistency.







Legacy: AESL has built a legacy of over 38 years with trust and proven resultsA legacy built on consistent excellence in Medical and Engineering entrance examinations, earning the trust of generations of students and parentsIt is this trust and credibility that has enabled Aakash to give consistent results year on year.







Faculty: Its experienced faculty and Mentors have continuously delivered extraordinary outcomesThey are few of India’s most experienced academic teams, dedicated to nurturing every student’s potential through expert teaching, mentorship, and personalised guidance.







Content: AESL meticulously designs its study material, and continuously updates it to align with evolving exam patterns and strengthen conceptual understandingIts content is designed to build confidence in students.







Testing & Tech: AESL keeps improving its testing and technology to help students and teachers to measure, analyse, and improve, their results with every iterationThis robust testing ecosystem is powered by intelligent technology, AI-driven insights, performance analytics, and personalised interventions that help students continuously improve and perform at their best.







Infrastructure: Its modern classroom infrastructure creates an environment for excellenceWith advanced learning facilities, digital ecosystems, and an inspiring academic environment enables every student to focus, grow, and excel.







Panel Discussions



The event also featured two panel discussions involving thought leaders and professionals from the engineering and medical backgrounds, reflecting Aakash’s commitment to guiding students beyond the classroom and preparing them for what comes after the examThe experts at the discussions also threw light on the roadmap the students should follow after their success in NEET and JEEThe NEET panel, moderated by DrMonika, former CCO, Roche, brought together DrShashidhar TB, HOD-ENT, Artemis; DrKaran Thakur, Corporate Affairs, Apollo Hospitals; DrVidur Mahajan, Founder, Carpl AI for a conversation on unconventional career paths in healthcareThe JEE panel, moderated by MsShifa, Campus Fund, featured MrJulius, COO & Founder, Newspace; MsRicha Singh, Founder & CEO, Spectatr.ai; MrChinmaya Sharma, Partner, Info Edge Ventures; and MrRahul Gupta, Park Smart, in a discussion on how an engineering mindset applies well beyond the discipline itself.







Through its holistic learning ecosystem comprising experienced faculty members, scientifically designed study material, technology-enabled learning solutions, regular testing, AI-driven performance analysis, and personalised mentoring, AESL continues to empower students to excel in highly competitive examinations like NEET and JEEWith its extensive network of centres and digital learning platforms, Aakash continues to mentor and inspire lakhs of aspirants every year.







About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)



Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India’s leading test preparatory company specialising in comprehensive preparation services for students preparing for high-stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE), along with competitive exams such as NTSE and OlympiadsAESL has a pan-India network of 415+ centres with over 400,000 currently enrolled students and has built a strong market position and brand value over the last 37 yearsAESL is a part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), a leading Indian conglomerate with a diversified presence across education, healthcare, and health insurance.







The Backroom Story



Every student who reaches the top, be it in NEET or JEE, has a story of perseverance, discipline, systematic revision, and personal sacrificeMany shared how they maintained rigorous study schedules, often dedicating 10–12 hours a day to preparation while balancing school and coaching, overcoming self-doubt, and remaining focused over several yearsWhile they agree that the coaching they received at Aakash had fired them to do well in the exams, they acknowledge the unwavering support and sacrifices of their families, who adjusted their routines, relocated when necessary, and put their children’s aspirations above all else.

“Aakash has changed me as a personThe teachers at Aakash have trained me to deal with the exam pressures and understand highly technical subjectsAt the same time credit for my success must go to my familyThey have stood by me during all periods of doubt and anxiety and have done so much to make sure that I can study without any stress,” Mohit Shekhar Shukla, who achieved AIR 4 in JEE Advanced 2026 said.







Echoing similar thoughts, Upalakshya Goyal, who cracked NEET with distinction and secured AIR 3, mentioned personalised guidance:

“Knowing the principles of earning success in the NEET exam means the tactical way of studying, since Aakash has a proper plan for studies and teachers provide assistance throughout the way to get successI owe special gratitude to my parents, who always inspired and motivated meThey never made any fuss over ranks but were rather concerned about my health.”