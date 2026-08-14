

Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its ranking of European travel interest to Asia, based on accommodation search data from April to June 2026 for travel during July and AugustIndia emerged as the fastest-growing destination, recording a 14 percent year-on-year increase in searches compared to the same period last year.

















Agoda Reveals Europe’s 2026 Summer Travel Interest to Asia: Searches to India climb







The United Kingdom was the largest European market driving travel interest to India, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Italy, based on accommodation search volumes.







While these markets saw the highest overall travel interest, several emerging European markets recorded notable year-on-year growth in accommodation searches compared to 2025Slovakia led with a 148 percent increase, followed by Croatia at 128 percent and Ireland at 88 percent.







For Europeans, July and August mark the height of summer and a peak travel period, when schools break and holiday plans come to lifeIn 2026, Thailand retains its crown as the most-searched Asian destination among European travelers for the second consecutive year, Indonesia shifts to second place, and Japan takes third.







Across the top 20 destinations, India saw the most notable year-on-year growth in European searches at 14percent , followed by South Korea at 13 percent and Vietnam at 12 percent These three markets stand out as the region’s fastest rising European summer travel interest, pointing to a growing appetite for diverse itineraries beyond Asia’s traditional hotspots.







Among destinations within India, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa emerged as the most-searched cities among European travelers for summer 2026As India’s primary international gateways, New Delhi and Mumbai serve as key metropolitan hubs that connect travelers to destinations across the country while also offering rich cultural, culinary, and urban experiencesComplementing these gateway cities, Goa continues to attract European visitors with its beaches, vibrant hospitality scene, and laid-back coastal charm.







New Delhi attracts travelers with its rich history, iconic monuments, and vibrant cultural heritage, while Mumbai continues to draw visitors with its cosmopolitan energy, culinary scene, and entertainment offeringsGoa remains a perennial favourite for its beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and unique mix of Portuguese heritage, nightlife, and coastal experiences, making it one of India’s most sought-after leisure destinations.







Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda, said, “India’s growing popularity among European travelers reflects a broader shift in how international visitors are discovering the countryBeyond iconic landmarks, travelers are increasingly seeking authentic cultural experiences, wellness retreats, culinary journeys, and nature-led escapesThe strong year-on-year search growth from both established and emerging European markets highlights India’s expanding appeal as a diverse and value-driven destinationAt Agoda, we connect travelers to India with great accommodation, flight and activity deals, helping them explore both renowned destinations and lesser-known gems.”







In Europe, the top five origin markets of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Spain remain consistent from 2025 to 2026, a sign that Europe’s most enthusiastic Asia travelers are as keen as everHowever, other European markets have also seen growing interest: Türkiye leads with a 39 percent increase in Asian destination searches, followed by Hungary (22 percent) and Czech Republic (16 percent)This signals that interest in Asian travel is spreading further across the European continent, with Central and Eastern European travelers increasingly joining the Asia-bound wave.







As European travelers finalize their summer plans, Agoda continues to offer seamless bookings across more than six million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities worldwideTo find the best deals for summer travel to Asia and beyond, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.







About the Data



All data is based on accommodation search data on Agoda from 1 April to 30 June 2026, for stays between 1 July and 31 August 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.







About Agoda



Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and moreAgoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.







Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable.