ASBL is Redefining What it Means to Be the Best Builder in Hyderabad





Hyderabad's real estate market has grown rapidly over the last few yearsAs more people buy homes, customer expectations have also changedToday, homebuyers are looking beyond location and amenitiesThey want a builder who listens, responds, and continues to support them even after they move in.

Every project adds to the story of ASBL as the best builder in Hyderabad

ASBL believes that being the best builder does not always mean being the biggest builderThe best builder is the one that stands by its customersFor ASBL, buying a home is not just a transactionIt is a long journey, and the company believes it has a responsibility to make every stage of that journey simpler and more transparent for its customers.

That journey starts much before construction begins.

Before designing a project, ASBL spends time understanding the people who will eventually live thereThe team conducts research, runs surveys, and speaks to customers to understand what matters most in their everyday livesThese insights help shape the master plan, so every project is designed not just to look good, but to make daily living more comfortable and convenient.

The company has also simplified the home-buying process by replacing manual paperwork with a digital experienceDocumentation, approvals, and customer communication are managed through technology, making the entire process faster and more transparentThis has been especially helpful for NRIs, who can complete most of their home-buying journey from anywhere in the world without needing to travel to India.

Once a customer books a home, ASBL's CRM team stays closely involved throughout the journeyThe team aims to respond to customer queries within 24 hours and provides support for documentation, approvals, payments, and every other project-related concernThe goal is to ensure customers always know what is happening and never feel left waiting for answers.

ASBL also believes that communication should come directly from the company's leadershipThrough the Realty of Tomorrow Conclave (ROTC) live session, CEO Ajitesh Korupolu interacts with customers, answers their questions, and shares the company's thinking on real estate and the future of urban livingIt is an initiative that reflects ASBL's commitment to being open, accessible, and transparent and This sets a new standard rarely matched by other real estate CEOs.

The customer journey does not end after handoverResidents continue their experience through Homes by ASBL, the company's resident management appFrom booking amenities and raising service requests to receiving community updates and managing everyday activities, the app brings everything together in one place, making community living simpler and more convenient.

ASBL has also taken a step further by building a dedicated Resident Lifestyle teamLed by Sai Aditya, Head of Resident Lifestyle, the team focuses on understanding how residents actually experience their homes after moving inBefore joining ASBL, Sai Aditya worked with Microsoft across Canada and the Americas in senior leadership roles focused on marketing analytics, strategic impact, and data insightsAt ASBL, he is helping build a more technology-driven and resident-focused ecosystem.

Rather than treating customer feedback as the end of a project, ASBL sees it as the beginning of the next oneThe company continues to observe how residents use their homes, listens to their feedback, studies recurring requests, and uses these learnings to improve future projectsEvery completed community becomes an opportunity to build the next one better.

"The goal is to create systems where residents feel heard, supported, and connected throughout their journey," said Sai Aditya.

Technology plays an important role in making this possibleBy using digital systems across customer interactions, resident services, and internal processes, ASBL is able to respond faster, understand customer needs better, and continuously improve the overall experience.

Today, ASBL continues to strengthen its position among Hyderabad's leading real estate developers by focusing on transparency, customer experience, and continuous improvementAlong with receiving multiple industry recognitions, including Fastest Growing Real Estate Company and Real Estate Developer of the Year, the company believes that trust is built over timeFor ASBL, that means listening to customers, learning from every project, and making every new community better than the last.









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