Back Where it Began: Provogue Reunites with Fardeen Khan for ‘OGs Ka Comeback’



Provogue, one of India’s most-loved fashion brands, today announced the launch of ‘OGs Ka Comeback’, a digital campaign that reunites the label with actor Fardeen Khan, the face who helped define an era for the brandFew brand-ambassador partnerships from the early 2000s are remembered as fondly as Provogue and Fardeen KhanKhan’s effortless style and Provogue’s contemporary attitude became one of Indian fashion’s most recognisable collaborationsNearly two decades later, the partnership returns as the relaunched brand begins its next chapter.

















Actor Fardeen Khan features in Provogue’s new three-film digital campaign ‘OGs Ka Comeback’, launched as the brand expands its presence in travel and luggage







The campaign unfolds over three films, each presenting a different shade of Fardeen KhanIn the first, his earnest young team briefs him on what Gen Z considers stylish, only to discover that some things never really go out of styleIn the second, Khan reflects on a partnership that shaped an era while looking ahead to a new chapterThe third is a playful, innuendo-led teaser crafted to keep audiences guessingTogether, the films reintroduce one of Indian advertising’s most recognisable brand partnerships to a new generation of consumers and will be released across digital platforms, in keeping with Provogue’s digitally native approach.







‘OGs Ka Comeback’ bridges Provogue’s legacy with its future, reconnecting the brand with those who grew up with it while introducing it to a new generation through its renewed focus on travel, luggage and lifestyle.







YouTube link: www.youtube. com/watch?v=G9QoBTGEvCE







Speaking on the campaign, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue, said, “For an entire generation, Fardeen and Provogue were inseparable; he didn’t just endorse the brand, he embodied its attitudeWhen we acquired the Provogue brand, one thing became immediately clear: if we were going to write its next chapter, it had to begin with the person who had become such an important part of its storyThere was no better way to honour that legacy than to bring the original duo back together‘OGs Ka Comeback’ connects the Provogue people remember with the Provogue we are building, reimagined for a new generation while staying true to the attitude it was born withGoing forward, we are committed to aggressive expansion across lifestyle categories, strengthening our travel and luggage presence while entering adjacent segmentsOur vision is to make Provogue the most digitally native lifestyle brand in India, fusing timeless attitude with contemporary relevance.”







Commenting on the collaboration, Fardeen Khan said, “Life has a way of bringing the right people and journeys back into your lifeAfter nearly two decades, reuniting with Provogue feels both familiar and completely newTime has changed us both, and that’s what makes this partnership so meaningfulIt’s not about recreating the past, but it’s about taking everything we’ve learnt and beginning a new chapter togetherI’m genuinely happy to be back and excited to write this new chapter togetherSome journeys deserve another chapterYou don’t go back to where you wereYou come back as who you’ve become.”







The campaign follows a milestone first year for the relaunched Provogue, during which the brand entered the travel and luggage category with a fashion-first propositionIts portfolio spans trolley bags, backpacks and travel essentials designed for everyday style, available across major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, as well as the brand’s own D2C websiteWhile anchored in travel and luggage, Provogue’s roadmap extends purposefully into adjacent lifestyle categories, with ‘OGs Ka Comeback’ setting the stage for the brand’s next phase of growth.







Audiences can watch the films on Provogue’s YouTube channel, Instagram and other digital platforms







About Provogue



Provogue is one of India’s most recognised fashion brandsOriginally established as a pioneer of contemporary menswear and youth fashion, the brand was relaunched in 2025 under new promoter ownership and has since expanded into the luggage and travel category with a fashion-led, digitally native business modelToday, Provogue products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Zepto and through the brand’s own D2C platform.