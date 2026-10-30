Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Limit Increases from Rs55 Lakh to Rs75 Lakh



Bajaj Finance has increased the maximum amount available under its personal loan offering from Rs55 lakh to Rs75 lakhThe revised limit expands the borrowing options available to eligible customers who need funds for significant personal expensesThe loan offers a collateral-free structure, repayment tenures of up to 108 months and a digital application process, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

















Bajaj Finance Personal Loan







The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is designed to help individuals manage planned and unexpected expenses without pledging assets as securityThe revised maximum amount allows eligible applicants to explore higher funding options based on their financial needs, income and repayment capacity.







Bajaj Finance Personal Loan: What has changed?



The maximum loan amount has increased by Rs20 lakh, from Rs55 lakh to Rs75 lakhThis gives eligible applicants access to a higher potential borrowing limit when assessing their financing requirements.







The revised limit may benefit customers planning major expenses, including medical treatment, home renovation, education, family events and other personal commitmentsInstead of considering several funding options, eligible customers can assess whether a single personal loan meets their requirements.







However, the maximum limit does not guarantee that every applicant will receive Rs75 lakhThe final loan amount depends on the applicant’s income, credit profile, existing financial obligations and the lender’s assessment.







Flexible repayment options support financial planning



The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 monthsThis allows eligible borrowers to select a repayment period based on their financial circumstances and monthly budget.







A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI compared with a shorter tenure for the same loan amount and interest rateHowever, it may increase the total interest payable over the loan periodBorrowers should therefore compare the monthly instalment with the overall cost of borrowing before selecting a repayment schedule.







For example, a customer who needs funds for a major expense may prefer a longer tenure to manage monthly repaymentsAnother customer with sufficient disposable income may choose a shorter tenure to reduce the total interest payable.







The appropriate tenure depends on individual circumstancesReviewing income, existing EMIs and regular expenses can help borrowers select a repayment schedule that fits their budget.







What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate?



The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annumThe applicable rate depends on the applicant’s profile, eligibility and the lender’s assessment.







The interest rate affects the monthly EMI and the total amount repayableApplicants should also review the processing fee and other applicable charges before accepting a loan offer.







The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI Calculator can help customers estimate their monthly repaymentsBy comparing different loan amounts, interest rates and tenures, applicants can assess the likely financial commitment before applying.







Who can benefit from the higher loan limit?



The increased maximum loan amount may benefit eligible individuals who need funds for substantial personal expensesThe loan can be considered for several requirements, including:



Medical expenses: Meeting eligible healthcare costs and related payments.



Home improvements: Funding repairs, renovations and other household projects.



Education expenses: Managing education-related costs.



Family commitments: Meeting expenses associated with significant family events.



Other personal needs: Managing planned purchases or unexpected expenses.







The loan is collateral-free, so applicants do not need to pledge property or other assets as securityHowever, borrowing should be based on actual requirements and the ability to repay the loan throughout the selected tenure.







How does the application process work?



Customers can apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan through the official websiteThe digital process allows applicants to submit their details and complete the required verification steps online.







The application process generally involves checking eligibility, providing personal and financial information, submitting the required documents and reviewing the loan offerApplicants should check the approved amount, interest rate, tenure, EMI and applicable charges before accepting the offer.







Eligible applicants may receive funds within 24 hours* of approval, subject to verification, completion of formalities and applicable termsThe actual processing and disbursal time may vary depending on the application.







Minimal documentation and an online application process can make applying more convenientHowever, approval is not guaranteed, and the final loan offer remains subject to the lender’s assessment.







Supporting informed borrowing decisions



With the maximum loan amount revised from Rs55 lakh to Rs75 lakh, Bajaj Finance now allows eligible customers to borrow a higher amount based on their financial needs and repayment capacityCombined with flexible repayment tenures and a collateral-free structure, the offering allows applicants to assess borrowing options according to their financial needs.







Customers should review their repayment capacity, compare available tenure options and understand the total borrowing cost before applyingCareful financial planning can help them select a suitable loan amount and repayment schedule.







Interested customers can visit the official Bajaj Finance website to check their eligibility, explore the revised loan limit and review the applicable terms.







*Terms and conditions apply.







About Bajaj Finance Ltd



Bajaj Finance Ltd(BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC)BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locationsAs a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customersBFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD programIt has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratingsIt has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.