CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 08-Sep-2026 |SUBJECT: Notice Of Shareholders Meetings-XBRL
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Revolutionary taking place
CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 08-Sep-2026 |SUBJECT: Notice Of Shareholders Meetings-XBRL
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Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors…
GREENLEAF ENVIROTECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Bagging/Receiving of orders/contracts (Sub-para 4-Para B) |SUBJECT: Bagging/Receiving of orders/contracts (Sub-para 4-Para…
Presented jointly by Wanderers Footprints Travel Boutique and Sthapana Santiniketan, Rangalayer Rabi (“Rabi of the Public Stage”) was staged yesterday…