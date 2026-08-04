Crompton Launches Ameo Edge Air Fryer, Bringing Together Healthier Cooking and Everyday Convenience



The growing preference for healthier cooking has made air fryers an increasingly popular choice in Indian kitchensAs expectations from the category continue to evolve, consumers are looking for appliances that combine healthier cooking with dependable performance and everyday convenienceRecognising these evolving needs, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India’s trusted name in home innovation, introduces the Ameo Edge 5L Air Fryer with Nutriguard Technology, designed to make healthier choices easier for modern households.

















Crompton Ameo Edge Air Fryer







Air fryers have steadily found their way into Indian homes as a smarter alternative to traditional cookingToday, consumers expect more than just low-oil cooking—they are looking for appliances that save time, simplify meal preparation and deliver dependable performance without compromising on tasteAs awareness around healthier cooking continues to grow, preserving the nutrients of food has become equally important in shaping the overall cooking experience.







Built around Crompton’s Nutriguard Technology, the Ameo Edge 5L Air Fryer features an innovative edge-to-edge design that maximises cooking space, delivering a spacious interior within a slim footprintSeparately, its metal interior enhances heat retention to help create golden, crunchy dishes while helping retain the food’s flavour and nutritional goodness and minimising residual odours during cookingComplementing these are SilentPro Technology, an interactive digital display with 10 preset menus, a see-through window with lamp, and dishwasher-safe components that make everyday cooking quieter, simpler and more convenient.







Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Edge 5L Air Fryer



The Ameo Edge 5L comes equipped with thoughtfully designed features that support healthier and more convenient everyday cooking:



Edge-to-Edge Design: Maximises cooking space with a spacious interior in a slim footprint, making it ideal for modern kitchens.



Nutriguard Technology with Metal Interior: Delivers enhanced heat retention for crispier, evenly cooked food while helping preserve the nutrients of ingredients and reducing residual odours during cooking.



Oil-Free Cooking: Enables healthier everyday meals with significantly less oil.



SilentPro Technology: Operates at under 52 dB, making it suitable for use at any time of the day.



Interactive Digital Display with 10 Preset Menus: Offers ease of use through intuitive controls and preset cooking options.



See-Through Window with Lamp: Allows users to monitor the cooking process without interrupting it.







Speaking about the new launch, Anand Kumar N, Business Unit Head – Kitchen Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “Air fryers have become an integral part of healthier cooking for many Indian households, but as the category evolves, consumers expect more than just low-oil cookingAt Crompton, we have developed the Ameo Edge to address these evolving expectations by combining healthier cooking with dependable performance and everyday convenienceAt the centre of this innovation, is our Nutriguard Technology, designed to support superior heat and nutrient retentionTogether with intuitive features that simplify everyday use, we are confident the Ameo Edge will become a valuable addition to modern kitchens while making healthier choices easier for consumers.”







The Crompton Ameo Edge 5L Air Fryer will be available across leading retail outlets (MOR/GT) priced at Rs.10,999/-Designed for health-conscious families and working professionals, the appliance brings together dependable performance, healthier cooking and everyday convenience, making it a valuable addition to modern kitchens.







About Crompton



With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltdis India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumpsOver the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliancesThe company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiencyThe consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customersBeyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applicationsIn 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovationStrengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscapeWith solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.







The company’s consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognitionIt has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of PowerThe recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, SmtDroupadi Murmu for the company’s storage water heater in 2023In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED BulbsAdditionally, it was recognized as one of India’s Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet IndiaThe company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and KantarFurthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.