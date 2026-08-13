Hiranandani Sands Alibaug Debuts Branded Service Apartments Under The Fern-Marriott Collaboration



Hiranandani Communities has announced a landmark collaboration with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, under the Series by Marriott collaboration, to introduce branded serviced apartments at Hiranandani Sands, its integrated coastal township in Nagaon, AlibaugBringing together three trusted names, Hiranandani Communities, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International, the partnership marks a significant step towards integrating premium residential ownership with globally benchmarked, professionally managed hospitality experiences within a single integrated township.

















DrNiranjan Hiranandani and MrSuhail Puri during the signing ceremony for the collaboration between Hiranandani Communities and The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a Series by Marriott, in Mumbai







The collaboration reflects a broader shift already underway in Indian real estate, one where value is increasingly defined not by space alone, but by the standard of living, service, and experience a home deliversFor Alibaug, long known as a weekend escape from Mumbai, the partnership signals a deliberate reimagining: from a seasonal getaway to a year-round lifestyle destination, backed by international hospitality standards and evolving connectivity and infrastructure.







For homeowners, the offering goes beyond traditional real estate ownershipResidences are professionally managed under the Fern-Marriott partnership on a “lock-and-leave” model, an asset-light approach in which units can be rented out through the management company when not in personal use, subject to the applicable management and operating terms.







Speaking on the collaboration, DrNiranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Communities, said, “India’s homebuyer has evolvedThey are no longer just purchasing four walls, they are investing in a way of living, a standard of service, and a lifestyle experienceThis collaboration with The Fern Hotels & Resorts and Marriott brings exactly that to Alibaug, globally benchmarked hospitality, integrated seamlessly into a home you ownWe’ve always believed real estate should serve the life being lived within it, not just the structure itselfAlibaug is already an established tourism and hospitality destination; with improving connectivity and infrastructure, it is now evolving into a year-round lifestyle and real estate destination, creating a natural bridge between leisure, hospitality and long-term livingThis partnership is our commitment to being part of that evolution – for our residents, for guests, and for the local community that will grow alongside it.”







MrKiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, also joined the occasion virtually, marking Marriott International’s participation in the collaboration.







Designed as a hospitality-led residential ecosystem, the offering at Hiranandani Sands is built to reduce the traditional dependence on weekend tourism in Alibaug, with the potential to attract long-stay guests, digital nomads and international travellers throughout the yearThis shift aims to support more consistent hospitality-led economic activity in the region, rather than the seasonal peaks and troughs that have historically characterised coastal tourism markets in Maharashtra.







Beyond individual ownership, the development is designed with a broader community and sustainability mandate — supporting local artisans and craftsmanship, showcasing coastal cuisine and cultural traditions, and encouraging engagement with nearby heritage sites and natural reservesSustainability remains integral to the development philosophy, with initiatives focused on green-certified design, renewable energy adoption, water conservation, biodiversity preservation and responsible coastal development.







With this collaboration, Hiranandani Communities reinforces a positioning it has held for decades — not merely as a real estate developer, but as an enabler of how India lives, experiences and engages with placesThe partnership sets a precedent for integrating global hospitality standards into Indian townships without compromising community impact or environmental responsibility.







About Hiranandani Communities



It is one of India’s most respected real estate development companies, known for pioneering integrated township developments across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, education and healthcareWith over four decades of experience, the company has developed more than 34 million sqftof residential space and 14.74 million sqftof commercial space, with landmark developments in Powai (Mumbai), Thane, Panvel, and ChennaiThe Group has consistently set benchmarks in urban planning, sustainable design and community-centric development for over four decades.







About Hiranandani Sands, Alibaug



Spread across 225 acres at Nagaon, Alibaug, Hiranandani Sands is a hospitality-centric coastal township initiative by DrNiranjan Hiranandani, offering an integrated ecosystem of premium residences, branded hospitality and lifestyle amenities designed for coastal livingEnvisioned as a year-round coastal lifestyle destination, Hiranandani Sands integrates residential living, hospitality, wellness, leisure and community experiences within a thoughtfully planned ecosystem.