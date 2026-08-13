IHCL AND TATA STEEL FOUNDATION PARTNER TO SUPPORT INDIGENOUS CULINARY HERITAGE

: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), in line with Paathya, its ESG+ framework to drive sustainability and social impact measures, undertakes a culinary training workshop for tribal home cooks in collaboration with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF)Supported by the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Aurangabad, the programme aims to strengthen culinary capabilities and create employment opportunities.

MrPrabhat Verma, Chief People Officer, IHCL, said, “At IHCL, we believe capability building is a powerful enabler of economic opportunityBy combining structured hospitality training with participants’ existing culinary expertise, this programme helps strengthen professional skills and opens pathways for sustainable livelihoods.”

The 10-day workshop brought together 20 tribal home cooks from eight states, representing 12 tribal communities across India, with women accounting for 70% of the participantsParticipants received training in food preparation and presentation, hygiene and food safety practices, hospitality standards and entrepreneurship, equipping them with skills to further enhance livelihood opportunities.

MrSourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), said, “India’s tribal communities carry culinary traditions that reflect generations of knowledge and cultural identityThrough the Tribal Cuisine initiative, we aim to create opportunities for tribal home cooks to strengthen their skills, enhance their livelihoods and share their unique food heritage with wider audiencesThis workshop is an important milestone in building a vibrant ecosystem for tribal cuisine, where traditional wisdom is celebrated alongside excellence in hospitality and entrepreneurship.”

Dr(Chef) Zubin D’souza Ph.D., CHA, CFBE, Principal and Dean, Institute of Hotel Management – Aurangabad, said, “The workshop was a powerful reminder of the transformative power of foodIt was the core theme that tied us into rediscovering our lost heritage, creating employment opportunities for tribals, immersing ourselves in a culture that has been in the making for the last five thousand years! It was a mutually beneficial and eye-opening exercise that helped us respect nature, and the bounty of ingredients that she has shared with us.”

Since its inception, the initiative has trained over 70 tribal home cooks from 15 tribes across 10 states, with more than 60% of the participants being women, reflecting the potential of traditional food knowledge as a pathway to both cultural preservation and economic empowerment.