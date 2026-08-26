Jfl Life Sciences Limited



JFL LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Change in Directors/KMP/SMP/Auditor/RTA |SUBJECT: Change in Directors/KMP/SMP/Auditor/RTA



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