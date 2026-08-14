Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Kusum Naruka as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.fAugust 14, 2026|SUBJECT: Appointment
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Revolutionary taking place
Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Kusum Naruka as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.fAugust 14, 2026|SUBJECT: Appointment
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