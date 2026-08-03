Life Insurance Corporation Of India





The President of India, acting through Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India has informed the Exchange about an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 31,62,49,885 Equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each of Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaDate and time of the opening of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: August 04, 2026 at 9:15 a.m.; Date and time of the closing of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: August 04, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.; Date and time of the opening of the offer for Retail Investors: August 05, 2026 at 9:15 a.m.; Date and time of the closing of the offer for Retail Investors: August 05, 2026 at 3:30 p.mThe Sale shall continue to take place on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges commencing at 9:15 a.mand shall close at 3:30 p.m(Indian Standard Time) on the same dateThe Floor Price for the Offer shall be INR 382/- (Rupees Three Hundred and Eighty Two only)|SUBJECT: Offer for sale







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