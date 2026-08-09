Lumax Industries Limited

Submission of the Newspaper Cuttings of publication of Un-Audited Financial Results for 1stQuarter ended June 30,2026 |SUBJECT: Copy of Newspaper Publication
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Revolutionary taking place
Submission of the Newspaper Cuttings of publication of Un-Audited Financial Results for 1stQuarter ended June 30,2026 |SUBJECT: Copy of Newspaper Publication
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Aster DM Quality Care Limited, one of the leading integrated healthcare service providers in India, today announced its financial…
Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2026 |SUBJECT: Monitoring Agency Report Source link
Sambhaav Media Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication |SUBJECT: Copy of Newspaper Publication Source link