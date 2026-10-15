MAHE Nature Conference on Infectious Diseases Inaugurated in Manipal



The MAHE Nature Conference on “Meeting the Challenge of Infectious Diseases in a Changing World” was inaugurated in Manipal, Karnataka, on October 14, 2026Hosted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, and held for the first time in India, the three-day conference is organised in partnership with Nature Medicine, Nature Microbiology, Nature Health and Nature Communications, and will continue until October 16.

















Dr Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, sharing his insights during the MAHE Nature Conference







The conference brings together researchers, clinicians, public health experts, policymakers, and industry representatives from 20 countries to share scientific findings, examine emerging research, and strengthen collaboration on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.







The conference addresses critical global health priorities, including emerging and re-emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), pandemic preparedness, disease surveillance, diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccination strategies, and the One Health approach.







Addressing the inaugural session, Dr Sharath KRao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, stressed the importance of strengthening global health security in the face of emerging infectious disease threats“Human beings have become increasingly adept at crossing borders, but pathogens have become even more adeptThey do not need passports or visas, reminding us that infectious diseases are a global challenge that transcends geographical and disciplinary boundariesThe COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that health security is inseparable from human security and underscored the need for stronger surveillance, preparedness, and equitable access to healthcare,” he emphasised.







Dr Rao further noted that addressing infectious disease challenges requires collaboration across medicine, pharmacy, engineering, data science, behavioural sciences and public health policyHe added that universities have a critical role in fostering interdisciplinary partnerships that translate research into meaningful public health outcomes.







Dr Jessica Thompson, Senior Editor at Nature Microbiology, opened the proceedings with a warm welcome to all attendees on behalf of the Nature editorial team, and outlined the scientific discussions planned for the day.







The day’s proceedings have been organised around a series of expert-led sessions on disease surveillance modelling, from outbreak forecasting to the design of surveillance systems, One Health digital platforms, the role of network structure and multimodality, data-to-decision-making, population genomics, translational intelligence, and AMR surveillance -Indian scenario.







Hosting this conference reinforces MAHE’s growing role as a global hub for health sciences research and reflects its commitment to advancing infectious disease research, international scientific collaboration, and evidence-based solutions to emerging public health challenges.







About Manipal Academy of Higher Education



Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be UniversityMAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and DubaiWith a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationallyIn 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence statusCurrently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.