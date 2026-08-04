Tukaram Mundhe is a senior IAS officer of 2005 batch from the Maharashtra cadreHe has faced nearly 25 transfers during his 20 years of service.





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25 Transfers in 20 Years: Who is IAS Tukaram Mundhe, why his FDA crackdown reached Bombay High Court? | Image: X





Big-name restaurants, prominent sweet shops, and dairies were forced to pull down shutters after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids across Maharashtra over food safety violationsThe FDA press release started making headlines all over, as every evening’s publication featured a fresh name and picture of the lapsesPeople started asking questions about the officer who was ordering these crackdownsTukaram Mundhe, also known as a real-life ‘Singham’, took charge of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May this yearFollowing his appointment, the FDA initiated its state-wide hygiene crackdownLet’s learn about Tukaram Mundhe.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe is a senior IAS officer of 2005 batch from the Maharashtra cadreHe has faced nearly 25 transfers during his 20 years of service.