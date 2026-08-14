‘Between me and students’: CJI hits out at Bar Council over NALSAR protest row

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant criticised the BCI’s now-revoked order directing state bar councils not to enroll graduates from NALSAR’s 2026 batch until further orders.





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Chief Justice of India, rapped the Bar Council of IndiaANI





Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday took a strong stand against the BCI’s intervention in the NALSAR controversy, saying the Council had ‘no business’ curbing students’ right to protestThe court said students must be free to express their views through peaceful and lawful means and restrained the BCI and state bar councils from initiating punitive or criminal proceedings against students and faculty over the matter.

CJI Surya Kant made the observations hours after BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said the Council had decided to end its proceedings against NALSAR Hyderabad’s 2026 graduating batchThe BCI had first put its enrolment on hold, later revoked the decision and retained an inquiry into those allegedly involved in the campaign against CJI Kant being invited as chief guest.

The Supreme Court also heard a petition challenging the BCI’s authority to issue such directives in the future and issued notice to the CouncilThe bench, led by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed the BCI to submit its counter-affidavit within two weeks.

“The BCI is unnecessarily taking action in this matterIf students have a cause or a reason to protest, they have a right to protestNobody can stop them, and we will not allow this,” said the CJI after senior advocate K Parameshwar mentioned the matter before the bench.

Parameshwar told the court that the BCI had no authority to interfere in university affairs and that its action amounted to a violation of the students’ right to freedom of speech and expressionHe argued that the Council’s decision to withdraw the enrolment freeze did not undo the issue or eliminate the cause of action against it.

The CJI responded, “We are with youThis is absolutely uncalled forThey had no business to interfereThe students have written a letter to me, and it is between the students and meThere is a dialogue between us.”

The Chief Justice cited his own experience of being actively involved in student activities when speaking about the importance of dissent at universitiesHe stressed that students have every right to raise their voice through lawful and peaceful protests.

At another point, the CJI said, “We have to be large-heartedThey should be allowed to speakEven if they are wrong, they have a right to speak.”

Justice Bagchi also sought to know whether the BCI Council had actually been convened to issue the resolution concerning the NALSAR students“You will have to tell us about this in your reply,” the judge told advocate Radhika Gautam, who appeared for the BCI.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notice to the BCI seeking its response on the plea and directed that no punitive action be taken against the students or faculty of NALSAR at the instance of the statutory body or any of the state bar councils.

The counsel appearing for the BCI told the bench that the circular has been withdrawnSubsequently, the matter was posted for hearing after two weeks.