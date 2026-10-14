Blue drum murder case: First reaction of Saurabh Rajput’s family as court awards death penalty to son’s killers Muskan and Sahil

Meerut: The family of Saurabh Rajput, former Merchant Navy officer, whose body was found stuffed inside a blue drum after his cold-blooded murder by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla, welcome





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Blue Drum murder case





Meerut: The family of Saurabh Rajput, former Merchant Navy officer, whose body was found stuffed inside a blue drum after his cold-blooded murder by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla, welcomed the capital punishment for the duo, as awarded by the district court on Wednesday.

The two were awarded death penalty by the district judge, while categorising the case as “rarest of the rare”Saurabh’s mother Renu Devi, speaking to the press, expressed happiness with the court’s verdict, stating, “We are completely satisfied with the court’s decision.”

“Today, the court has merely pronounced the death sentence, the day the date for their execution is fixed, will be the true day of happiness for us.” Saurabh’s brother Rahul said, “We are fully satisfied with the court’s verdictWe have received justice.

Our demand to the court was for Muskan and Sahil to be sentenced to deathThat demand has been met, and we are now completely satisfied.” Vijay Bahadur, the lawyer representing Saurabh’s family said, “The court has truly delivered justice in this caseThis verdict will send a strong message to society and also instill fear in the minds of criminals.”

The case had grabbed national headlines after Saurabh Rajput’s body was discovered inside a blue drumRajput was killed by his wife and his body was dismemberedThen the chopped up body parts were concealed inside a blue plastic drum that was later filled with sand and cement to get rid of his body and conceal the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, as the Meerut court pronounced death sentence for the guilty, a wave of jubilation swept through the court complexLawyers celebrated outside the district court by distributing sweets and remarked that the punishment was commensurate with the gravity of the crime.