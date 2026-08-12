Car flung into air, overturns: Dash camera captures video of Atiq Ahmed’s son Aban’s Creta deadly accident surfaces

The car appears to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the accidentSuddenly, the car loses balance and collides with the divider.





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Car flung into air, overturnes: Video of Atiq Ahmed’s son Aban’s Creta deadly accident surfaces | WATCH





Gangster and UP mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s son, Abaan Ahmed, died in a road accidentA video of the accident has now surfaced which was captured on dash camera of another vehicle which was passing byThe video shows a speeding car colliding with a divider and then overturningThe car appears to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the accidentSuddenly, the car loses balance and collides with the divider.

The car is then seen rolling over several timesAbaan Ahmed died in this road accidentIt was reported that other people were also in the car, who were injuredThe video that has now surfaced shows the full picture of the accidentIt clearly shows how the speeding car met with the accident.

A dashcam video has surfaced showing Atiq Ahmed’s son Aban Ahmed’s car accident, hitting a divider near Chilli village in Jhansi, six days after the fatal accident. The footage shows the car overtaking a pickup truck before colliding with the divider, putting earlier speculation… pic.twitter.com/0rBpaka0fA — India.com (@indiacom) August 12, 2026

Meanwhile, police are searching for the hundreds of vehicles and their owners that followed the vehicle of Atiq’s son, Umar Ahmed, who had come to attend his brother Aban’s funeralMany of these drivers left the toll plaza without paying the tollWhen toll workers demanded the toll, they even tried to run over them, resulting in an FIRFollowing this FIR, the UP police have swung into action and are working to identify those who arranged the dozens of private vehicles that accompanied the prison convoy from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

Police are searching for owners of the vehicles

According to a report in Hindustan Times, investigators are now trying to determine whether these vehicles were with the convoy from the beginning or joined it at different points along the routeCCTV footage from toll plazas is also being matched with the vehicle registration data to create a timeline of the journeyFour FIRs have already been registered in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Fatehpur for violating toll plaza rules, threatening employees, and attempting to run over them.

Did the vehicles accompany the convoy from Lucknow?

Police are investigating whether the vehicles accompanied Omar’s convoy from Lucknow or joined it at various points on the way to PrayagrajThis could reveal whether the convoy was pre-planned or whether supporters joined the convoy after receiving news of Omar’s departure to Prayagraj.