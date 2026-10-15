Delhi Vijayadashami twist: Pitampura Ramlila to torch giant cockroach effigy with Ravan amid CJP protest

Pitampura’s Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravan to promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat campaign.





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Delhi Vijayadashami twist





New Delhi: In a unique Dussehra twist highlighting civic cleanliness, a 30-foot-tall “cockroach” effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at the Pitampura Ramlila in New DelhiOrganized by the Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, the initiative symbolizes the destruction of “filth and dirt” in support of the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaignsCommittee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel emphasized that the inclusion of the insect, depicted as part of Ravan’s demon army—carries a social message of hygiene rather than any political undertone.

Adding a novel civic and environmental message to traditional Vijayadashami celebrations, organizers in the national capital have announced that a 30-foot-tall “cockroach” effigy will be incinerated alongside the customary effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and MeghnadThe Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee in Pitampura confirmed that the giant insect symbolizes accumulated “filth and dirt,” aligning the festive ritual directly with the national objectives of the “Swachh Bharat” and “Swachh Delhi” campaigns.

Cockroach Janata Party’s protests in national capital

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party’s protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

In June and July, the group sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Pradhan to resign as minister.

Story highlights

Civic Hygiene Messaging: Organizers positioned the giant insect as a modern symbol of uncleanliness, urging citizens to maintain garbage-free neighborhoods during the festive season.

Mythological Integration: The cockroach effigy will be deployed as part of Ravan’s demon ranks on the festival grounds prior to the ceremonial torching.

Apolitical Stance: Management firmly rejected suggestions of political symbolism, maintaining that the initiative focuses solely on environmental cleanliness and community health.

The CJP has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rollsThe protests in Delhi led to the detention of many activists, students, and journalists.

(With inputs from agencies)