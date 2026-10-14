An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport after a reported Squawk 7500 hijack alertThe aircraft landed safely and was moved to an isolation bay as security agencies responded to the alert.





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Hijack scare on Air India flight from Frankfurt to New Delhi? Plane makes emergency landing in Jaipur (Image: File)





An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday following a suspected hijack alertThe flight, AI-2030, reportedly triggered a Squawk 7500 alert for a few seconds, prompting security agencies to respondAccording to initial reports, Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received the alert, after which the aircraft was diverted to Jaipur.

The plane landed safely and was moved to the airport’s isolation bay at around 9:45 amThe area is used during security-related emergencies to allow officials to carry out checks while keeping the aircraft away from other planes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

An official confirmation regarding the reported Squawk 7500 alert was awaited at the time of reportingFurther details about the incident were not immediately available.

What Is Squawk 7500?

Squawk 7500 is an internationally recognised aircraft transponder code used to indicate unlawful interference, including a hijacking.

Aircraft transponders send codes that help air traffic controllers identify and track planesThese codes use digits from zero to seven.

The code 7500 is specifically associated with a hijack or an unlawful seizure of an aircraftWhen air traffic control detects this code, it can alert the relevant authorities and trigger security procedures.

However, the reported activation of the code alone does not confirm that a hijacking has taken placeAuthorities need to verify the circumstances before the exact nature of an incident can be established.

Similar incident

A similar incident took place on September 30, 2026, when a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after transmitting the Squawk 7500 code.

The flight, FZ1073, reportedly transmitted the Squawk 7700 general emergency code before briefly switching to Squawk 7500, which signals possible hijacking or unlawful interferenceIt was later known that one pilot attacked the other during the incident.

The aircraft was safely diverted to Tabuk, and all passengers and crew members were reported safeFlydubai confirmed that an incident had occurred in the flight deck and said crew members travelling on the flight helped secure the aircraft and land it safely.

The airline said it was cooperating with authorities as an investigation continuedIt also arranged replacement aircraft to help passengers continue their journey.