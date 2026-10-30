ISRO successfully launches new satellite to boost India’s regional navigation system

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched India’s next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03It lifted off on board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F18 rocket,
Published: October 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday launched India’s next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03It lifted off on board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F18 rocket, on a key mission to strengthen the country’s indigenous navigation system.
This is a developing story.