Maharashtra Weather, August 12: IMD issues Heavy rain warning, will schools be closed tomorrow? – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Palghar

Maharashtra Weather: The IMD has predicted heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik and SolapurAre schools closed todayCheck weather forecast here.
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Maharashtra Weather: Maharashtra is expected to witness another spell of active monsoon weather on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers across the stateFairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely today over the Madhya Maharashtra region, including Pune, Nashik and SolapurThe IMD has also predicted heavy showers over Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ratnagiri and Malvan till August 17Rest of Maharashtra is expected to witness a mix of sun and cloud with partly cloudy weather and light rain at a few places.
Mumbai Weather
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, including Thane and Palghar, forecasting heavy showers today at isolated places as the monsoon remains active over Konkan region.
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Maharashtra Weather Alert: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Nagpur likely to witness heavy rain, IMD issues statement
According to Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the Maximum City is likely to receive moderate heavy rainfall at isolated places on WednesdayThe rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday.
Heavy Rain Warning For Thane, Raigad
Thane has also been put on similar alert, with heavy rainfall at isolated placesLight to moderate rain is expected here from Thursday through Saturday.
In Raigad, heavy rain is expected today at a few places.
Maharashtra Weather
The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Satara districts, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts todayThe rest of the state is expected to witness a partly cloudy weather with scattered light showers.
An orange alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for the ghat areas of Pune district, while a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for eight districts, including Nashik Ghatmatha, Satara Ghatmatha, Kolhapur Ghatmatha, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
Regional Rainfall & Weather Forecast (11th – 17th August)
|Region / Location
|Date Range
|Forecasted Weather / Rainfall Category
|
Special Warnings / Intensity
|Konkan & Goa
|11th – 17th Aug
|Fairly Widespread to Widespread
|
Isolated Heavy Rainfall (11th–15th Aug)
|Madhya Maharashtra
|11th – 12th Aug
|Fairly Widespread to Widespread
|
Isolated Very Heavy Rainfall (12th Aug); Isolated Heavy (11th Aug)
|13th – 17th Aug
|Isolated to Scattered
|
Isolated Heavy Rainfall (13th–15th Aug)
|Gujarat Region
|11th – 13th Aug
|Fairly Widespread to Widespread
|
Isolated Heavy Rainfall (11th–12th Aug)
|14th – 17th Aug
|Isolated to Scattered
|—
|Saurashtra & Kutch
|11th – 17th Aug
|Isolated to Scattered
|—
|Marathwada
|11th – 17th Aug
|Isolated to Scattered
|—
|East Rajasthan
|11th – 17th Aug
|Isolated Places
|
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall
|Gangetic West Bengal
|11th – 17th Aug
|Isolated Places
|
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall
|North Coast / Offshore
|11th – 17th Aug
|Coastal Waters
|
Squally Weather (Winds 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph
Are Schools Shut On Wednesday?
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state will remain open on Wednesday even as the IMD has sounded yellow and orange alerts for several parts of the state.
District administrations typically declare a public holiday in schools usually when the IMD declares a ‘red’ alert for extremely heavy rainfall or based on weather conditions, flooding, waterlogging and safety assessmentsIn Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) typically announces school closures.
Any decision to suspend classes will be taken by local civic administration depending on rainfall intensity and weather conditions.