Red Fort blast that killed 11 linked to Al-Qaeda offshoot: UN Security Council Report

The report also flagged AQIS’s alleged efforts to expand its presence by establishing operational cells in Bangladesh.







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In a significant development, a UN Security Council monitoring body has linked the November 2025 car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to a newly released reportThe report also flagged AQIS’s alleged efforts to expand its presence by establishing operational cells in Bangladesh.

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against several accused personsOne of them has expired in the deadly blast that took place near Red Fort in November 2025.The case was taken up by the newly designated Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue court complexSpecial Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma extended the judicial custody till August 12The Special NIA court is to consider the charge sheet filed by the NIA.

Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed the first charge sheetThe National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons in connection with the blast that occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025.According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.Among those chargesheeted is alleged main conspirator DrUmer Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death.