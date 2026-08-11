Travelling across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad today? Kalindi Kunj, DND, Najafgarh Road, Ashram, Badarpur may see heavy traffic; Details

Eight major routes in Delhi have been designated for Kanwariya movementThese include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road.





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Vehicles remain stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the movement of Kanwariyas (PTI Photo)





Traffic movement across Delhi-NCR is likely to remain affected on Tuesday as the Kanwar Yatra reaches its busiest phaseCommuters in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad may face long traffic jams, route diversions and lane restrictions as large numbers of Kanwariyas travel towards Shiva temples for jalabhishek on Sawan Shivratri.

Traffic police in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad have issued advisories asking people to plan their journeys in advanceCommuters have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during busy hours and use alternative roads wherever possible.

Several routes are already witnessing changes in traffic movement because of the Kanwar YatraThe biggest impact is expected on roads connecting Delhi with Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Kalindi Kunj, DND may see heavy traffic

The Kalindi Kunj route is expected to remain busy as it connects South Delhi with Noida and is being used by KanwariyasPeople travelling through Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj and nearby Noida sectors should be prepared for delays.

The DND Flyway could also experience heavy traffic, especially during the morning and evening rush hoursThe pressure may increase as some vehicles use the flyway after avoiding other routes affected by Kanwar-related restrictions.

Traffic movement may also be affected around Ashram Chowk, Mathura Road and the Badarpur areaThese roads are important for people travelling between Central Delhi, South Delhi and Faridabad.

Over 15,000 security personnel deployed

More than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed across Delhi to manage the situation and maintain security along the Kanwar routes and near Kanwar camps.

Eight major routes in Delhi have been designated for Kanwariya movementThese include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road.

Traffic police have asked motorists to stay away from these routes during periods of heavy Kanwariya movement.

GT Road to remain closed

One of the major traffic restrictions is on GT Road between Apsara Border and Yamuna BridgeThe stretch has been completely closed to general traffic to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas.

The closure will remain in place from 7 am on August 9 until 8 pm on August 12.

With the Kanwar Yatra approaching its peak, commuters are advised to check traffic updates before leaving and allow extra time for their journeysThose travelling between Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad should consider alternate routes to avoid delays.