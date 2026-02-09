This Valentine’s Day, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport invites couples to indulge in a thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Day Staycation experience, designed to celebrate love in an intimate and elegant setting. Titled “The Everlasting Love”, the experience brings together refined hospitality, romantic ambience and a specially crafted candlelit dining experience for two at the hotel’s Urban Kitchen & Bar. What: Valentine’s Day Staycation with Candlelit Dining for Two Where: Urban Kitchen & Bar, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport Biswa Bangla Sarani, Rajarhat, Near Chinar Park, Kolkata – 700136 When: 14th February, 2026 Time: 12:00 noon to 5:00 PM The Experience Includes: A romantic candlelit dining experience for two at Urban Kitchen & Bar Two complimentary glasses of champagne for the couple A celebratory Valentine’s Day cake, specially curated for the occasion Menu Highlights: First Look: Classic Shrimp Cocktail with chilled jumbo prawns and cocktail sauce, Crispy Camembert Bites with panko crust, melted cheese, cranberry compote and walnut crumble Heart-Warmer: Creamy Chicken Soup, Roasted Carrot & Goat Cheese Salad with honey-glazed carrots, candied nuts and citrus dressing Main Affair: Filet Chicken with Red Wine Jus served with mashed potatoes and sautéed greens, Mushroom Risotto slow-cooked with Arborio rice, wild mushrooms and parmesan The Sweet Finale: Deconstructed Chocolate Fondue with dark chocolate ganache, fresh fruits, marshmallows and artisanal accompaniments Pricing: Rs 5,999 plus taxes (for two) With its serene ambience, candlelit setting and indulgent culinary offerings, the Valentine’s Day Staycation at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport promises couples an unforgettable afternoon filled with love, comfort and celebration.