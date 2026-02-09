This Valentine’s Day, Shiraz Golden Restaurant invites couples and food lovers to celebrate love over an indulgent culinary experience, crafted with warmth, tradition and rich flavours, across all its outlets. Known for its timeless recipes and authentic preparations, Shiraz sets the perfect backdrop for a memorable Valentine’s celebration with a specially curated dining experience. The soulful flavours at Shiraz Golden Restaurant promise a celebration that goes beyond the ordinary. Where: Shiraz Golden Restaurant 135, Park Street, Park Circus,

Kolkata – 700017 When: 14th February, 2026

Timings: Breakfast: 6 am – 12 pm || Lunch & Dinner: 12 pm – 12 am

Meal for Two: Rs 750/- Amongst an extensive spread, guests can savour a classic selection of Biryanis including Chicken, Chicken Special, Mutton, Mutton Special, Egg and Vegetarian variants, making it a perfect indulgence for every palate. The kebab platter features signature favourites such as Chicken Shiraz Special Kebabs, Chicken Lasuni Kebabs, Chicken Kasturi Kebabs, Mutton Barra Kebabs, Mutton Boti Kebabs, Mutton Reshmi Kebabs, Fish Afghani Kebabs, Paneer Malai Tikka Kebabs and more. The experience is further elevated with rich and flavour-packed gravies like Chicken Kassa, Chicken Rezala, Mutton Reshmi Butter Masala, Mutton Liver Fry and Mutton Brain Masala, paired seamlessly with an assortment of Indian flatbreads, fragrant rice and pulao. Staying true to its legacy of authenticity and culinary excellence, Shiraz Golden Restaurant welcomes guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with thoughtfully crafted flavours, premium ingredients and time-honoured techniques, creating moments of togetherness that linger long after the meal.