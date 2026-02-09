Chapter 2, Kolkata’s retro dining favourite, is gearing up to celebrate Valentine’s Weekend with a special candlelit dining experience and LIVE music by Shankhaa & Retrocats. Designed to capture every shade of romance from intimate and soulful to vibrant and celebratory, the evening promises a memorable blend of flavours, ambience and melodies for couples looking to mark the day of love. There will be Lucky Draws on Valentine’s Day where the winners will receive Food Vouchers from Chapter 2. What: Valentine’s Day At Chapter 2 Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue Outlet P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhay Sarani, Off Southern Avenue, Kolkata – 700029 When: 13th February -15th February, 2026 On the Menu: Soups: Cream of Tomato Soup, Cream of Spinach Soup & Crab Meat Soup Starters: Anglo India BBQ Prawn, Beer Batter Fish, Prawn Cocktail, Devilled Crab & Mutton Chop Main Couse: Marry Me, Chicken Steak In Mushroom Sauce, Chicken Carbonara, English Fish & Chips, Roast Lamb In Red Wine Sauce & Bacon Carbonara Desserts: Tiramisu, Cheesecake & Nutty Crunchy An array of specially curated Cocktails and Wines along with other beverages will also be available to uplift the mood. Time: 12.00 pm to 11.00 pm

Meal For Two: Rs 1500/- plus taxes (without liquor)