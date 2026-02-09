Kolhapur Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List:

: The Congress Party has gained a major lead in Kolhapur ZP poll. According to the reports, Congress is ahead in 12 seats while NCP in 11. In the Parbhani Zilla Parishad elections, Dilip Prabhakarrao Deshmukh of the BJP won in Zari, while Suchita Anandrao Bharose and Pooja Anil Sawant of the Shiv Sena secured victories in Takli Bobde and Pingli, respectively. Congress candidates Jitendra Gopal Deshmukh and Jyotsna Ganesh Ghadge won in Pedgaon and Daithana, and Ajit Warpudkar also claimed victory in Lohgaon. Dhananjay Sawant, an independent candidate from Jawala in the Paranda taluka of Dharashiv, emerged victorious. The nephew of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Tanaji Sawant, Dhananjay, chose to contest as an independent candidate after rebelling against his party.The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis elections in Maharashtra began on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.